Top 50 Technology Events and Conferences: Are They Back for 2022-2023?

Our Top 50 Tech Conferences List Revisited: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

Loyal readers will recall our Top 50 Technology Event list for 2020. COVID-19 concerns derailed many of those events in 2020 and 2021. But are those specific events back for 2022 and 2023? ChannelE2E went hunting for answers. Here’s a look at our list of 2020 events — and whether they’re scheduled to resume as in-person technology conferences for 2022/2023.

Five quick points before you navigate the list:

The rankings: The list below is sorted alphabetically. The scope: Only one event per company qualified for the Top 50 list from 2020. The 2022-2023 dates (so far): We’ve shared the event dates that we’ve seen so far. But readers should contact the conference organizer to fully confirm event dates and locations for 2022 and 2023. Our own conferences: We’ve also moved into the in-person conference business — preparing MSSP Alert Live 2022 for September. And our parent — CyberRisk Alliance — runs such events as Identiverse and InfoSec World. All tech & cyber conferences: Our expansive ChannelE2E Technology Event Calendar lists hundreds of events by month for 2022 and beyond. Also, find cybersecurity conferences on the MSSP Alert Event Calendar

Now, here are the Top 50 Technology Conferences from 2020 — and their status for 2022 and 2023.

1. Amazon re:Inforce 2022 (July 26-27 Boston). If you can only attend one Amazon-related conference in 2022, we recommend skipping the mainstream AWS re:Invent 2022 and instead head to AWS re:Inforce 2022. Why? Because re:Inforce is focused 100 percent on cloud security services. Dozens of Top 250 MSSPs will likely be on hand for the conference.

2. Auvik Networks Frankly MSP: This was a new event back in January 2020. We haven’t heard if the company plans to continue the event as an annual series. Auvik, back by Great Hill Partners, continues to engage MSP partners while also supporting IT departments.

3. ASCII IT Success Summits (Multiple Dates, Cities): These have since been re-branded as ASCII MSP Success Summits and they are confirmed for multiple cities in 2022.

4. Black Hat USA 2022 (August 6-11) This conference typically attracts InfoSec professionals. But if you poke around, you’ll find MSPs and MSSPs in the hallways.

5. Build IT Live 2022 (July 27-29): This MSP-focused event had a strong showing even in 2021 during the pandemic. The conference is hosted by IT By Design, a well-known provider of MSP talent, NOC (network operations center) and help desk services.

6. Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2023 (May 1-4): Designed for telecom agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers.

7. ChannelPro SMB Forum 2022 (Multiple Dates): Catch events in Newark; Chicago; Dallas; Charlotte; Washington, D.C./Dulles and Los Angels.

8. CompTIA ChannelCon 2022 (August 2-4): CompTIA’s flagship conference returns to an in-person format after a virtual format in 2021. The event for channel partners typically attracts VARs and MSPs in the SMB sector. Also, CompTIA has been working more closely with SaaS, cloud and ISV-centric partners in recent years.

9. Cisco Partner Summit 2022 (November 1-3): Cisco’s in-person partner event returns as an invitation-only conference.

10. ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 (November 9-11): Even during the pandemic in 2021, this was one of the top year-end conferences for technology solutions providers and MSPs.

