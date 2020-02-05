29 Salesforce Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The List

Salesforce cloud consulting partners remain in merger & acquisition (M&A) mode. And Salesforce ISVs have also attracted private equity & venture capital funding.

Note: Originally published July 2, 2019. Updated February 5, 2020.

The list of Salesforce partner mergers, acquisitions, funding and investment deals ChannelE2E has tracked now spans these transactions:

29. February 2020: IT services and digital consulting giant Cognizant acquires the French operations of Salesforce specialist EI-Technologies.

28. January 2020: Accenture buys Workday, Salesforce & U.S. MuleSoft cloud IT consulting practice from Sierra-Cedar. Assets serve SMB education & government sectors.

27. January 2020: Ness Digital Engineering acquires CassaCloud.

26. January 2020: Private equity firm Frontenac acquires Prime Technology Group, a Salesforce partner and outsourced application developer with healthcare expertise.

25. December 2019: Simplus acquires Clout Partners for European push. Gains London, UK and Dublin, Ireland footprints. This marks Simplus’s seventh acquisition to date.

24. December 2019: Ingram Micro acquires Salesforce cloud consulting business unit of Quosphere.

23. September 2019: A5 Corp acquires Toronto-based Salesforce consulting partner Cloudware Connections. Tequity advised Cloudware on the deal.

22. July 2019: Pluribus Technologies acquires Salesforce partner Assured Software Ltd. Tequity, an M&A advisory firm for software & IT services, advises on the acquisition.

21. July 2019: Irving, Texas-based digital technology company Ksquare acquired Salesforce partner Great Wave Tech of San Francisco.

20. May 2019: Perficient acquired Sundog Interactive, a partner relationship management (PRM) and manufacturing vertical expert.

19. February 2019: Armed with $20 million in fresh funding, Simplus acquired Sqware Peg.

18. March 2019: Salesforce partner GSD Company acquired Audaxium, an Oracle NetSuite cloud services consulting partner.

17. November 2018: Deloitte acquired CloudinIT of New Zealand.

16. September 2018: Infosys acquired Fluido, a Salesforce cloud consulting, implementation and training partner with reach across Europe.

15. September 2018: DXC Technology acquired System Partners, an Australia-based Salesforce cloud consulting and integration partner.

14. September 2018: Cognizant acquired Advanced Technology Group, a privately-held provider of customer and revenue management consulting and implementation services focused on the Salesforce Platform.

13. August 2018: Cognizant Technology Solutions acquired SaaSfocus, a major Salesforce cloud consulting partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with operations in Australia and India.

12. August 2018: ScanSource acquired Canpango, an implementation and cloud consulting partner.

11. August 2018: Merkle acquired Amicus Digital, an Australia-based Salesforce Marketing Cloud expert.

10. July 2018: Israel-based AllCloud acquired Salesforce partner Figur8 Cloud Solutions and raised $7 million in new funding.

9. May 2018: FMT Consultants, a Microsoft and NetSuite partner, acquired Red Sky Solutions of Orange County, California in May 2018.

8. May 2018: Simplus in May 2018 acquired CirrusOne, a Salesforce and Oracle partner that offers consulting services for CPQ (configure, price, quote) and quote-to-cash solutions.

7. May 2018: Spaulding Ridge acquired Buan Consulting, a cloud CRM partner.

6. April 2018: OwnBackup, a SaaS-focused backup provider that works closely with Salesforce, raised $15.5 million.

5. March 2018: Silverline, a Salesforce platinum cloud consulting partner, attracted Pamlico Capital private equity investment for financial services, healthcare push.

4. March 2018: Kimble Applications, a Salesforce cloud partner focused on PSA, confirmed funding.

3. December 2017: BV Investment Partners acquired control of Apps Associates, an IT services company.

2. December 2017: Simplus raised $9.3 million in Series B funding & acquired Salesforce partner CRM Manager.

1. September 2017: Capgemini acquired Lyons Consulting Group, a Commerce Cloud partner.

Did we miss an M&A deal involving Salesforce partners since 2017? Email me the details: Joe@AfterNines.com or post comment.