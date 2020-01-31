Accenture Acquiring Workday, Salesforce Cloud Consulting Expertise

Accenture is acquiring the Workday, Salesforce and U.S. MuleSoft cloud IT consulting practices from Sierra-Cedar. The buyout is expected to close in early 2020. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 83 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Also, this is the fourth Accenture investment or acquisition we’ve seen so far in 2020. The others involve:

Sierra-Cedar’s Workday practice focuses on the small and midsize education and government markets. The practice has 275 professionals across the United States.

Accenture’s Workday practice ranks among the Top 10 Workday partners for cloud consulting and SaaS integration.

Describing the latest acquisition, Ryan Gaetz, managing director of Accenture’s education and government-focused Workday practices:

“We are focused on our clients’ priorities for more efficient, secure, transparent and customer service-oriented operations, and the practitioners joining Accenture have the industry and platform skills that are at the center of many such efforts. By bolstering our practice focused on Workday Student, Financial Management and Human Capital Management, Accenture can help our clients achieve a greater set of outcomes.”

Added Jonathan Fry, managing director of Accenture’s global education practice:

“Accenture is committed to investing in innovation that helps advance our ability to meet and exceed client demands and builds our talent base. This team brings deep client-centric skills and an array of expert capabilities that align with and significantly boost our offerings to higher education and government.”

Accenture has been acquiring cloud, digital transformation, security and SaaS application-focused deals.