Nutanix Unveils New Elevate Partner Program Architecture

Nutanix is revising its partner program to bring VARs, VADs, service providers, CSPs, ISVs, system integrators and services delivery partners together under one partner ecosystem called Elevate, the enterprise cloud computing company said in a statement.

Some channel partner benefits will be available immediately, with further program expansion to come over the next 12 months, according to the statement. Further details will be announced at this week’s Nutanix Partner Xchange conference. The major Nutanix Next 2020 Digital Experience conference also is this week.

The key focus of the Elevate partner program, according to Nutanix’s statement, is consistency of experience and support, which also extends to program nomenclature – bringing together all partner organizations under a single program brand and badging structure.

Nutanix Announces New Partner Program Architecture

The global partner program architecture will simplify partner engagement, boost profitability and offer partners an accelerated multi-product, multicloud roadmap that will speed business transformation, according to the statement.

The Elevate program emphasizes partner capabilities and competencies to sell and support the Nutanix portfolio, rather than focusing on revenue targets, according to Nutanix. Elevate focuses on delivering benefits to partners who invest in expanding their Nutanix skill sets through certifications, and those that demonstrate specific competencies, the company said. From there, partners can develop a clear roadmap to bolster their desired areas of expertise.

Elevate Partner Program Benefits

In addition to the streamlined program architecture and emphasis on competencies, Nutanix said the Elevate program will offer additional benefits, including a refreshed Nutanix Partner Portal with custom-branded marketing materials, training tools, and personalized insights, the company said. A new Performance+ deal registration program will offer increased discounts, more predictable deal margins, enhanced opportunity protection, and increased incentives for driving net-new business, according to the statement.

Elevate will include a grandfather policy to ensure there are no interruptions to existing incentives from the previous Channel Charter program. Nutanix also launched the new Americas Partner Support Center (PSC) – a team of dedicated channel sales, systems engineers and marketing resources – who are available to support the partner community through the transition and provide ongoing pre-sales support.

Starting this week, the Elevate partner program will begin rolling out benefits for the channel community, and further program expansion will extend to additional partner organizations in the year ahead, according to the statement. Future Elevate partner program elements will include updated competencies and solution validation options for Alliance partners, flexible pricing models and simplified billing for Service Providers, and robust offer development resources for Service Delivery partners, Nutanix said in the statement.

The program highlights will be detailed at Partner Xchange on September 10th, as part of Nutanix’s .NEXT Digital Experience conference, with additional program details to follow.

“Our vision has always been about simplicity, from the technology we innovate to the way we do business, and Elevate will deliver that vision to the entire partner ecosystem – enabling them to leverage market shifts toward subscription-based, multi-product, multicloud delivery of IT for their customers,” said Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of worldwide channels at Nutanix. “Our new Elevate partner program significantly deepens our commitment to all partner types around the world, and the enhancements we are rolling out today are just the beginning of many more exciting updates to come so we can partner even more effectively.”

Nutanix: Private Equity, CEO Transition

The Nutanix partner program updates come at a key time for the hyperconverged (HCI) technology provider.

Indeed, Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey plans to retire — and the company’s board of directors has formed a search committee to find Pandey’s successor. Moreover, the company has been furloughing roughly 27 percent of employees on a rotating basis through October 2020.

Amid those variables, private equity funding has arrived. Indeed, Bain Capital is making a $750 million convertible notes investment into the HCI company.