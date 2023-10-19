iboss Enhances Channel Program; Moves to 100% Channel Sales Model

Cloud security provider iboss this week announced it is moving to a channel-only sales model. Following the company's success in the channel, it has now moved to having 100% of sales go through its global network of more than 1,500 channel partners, including MSPs, Value Added Resellers (VARs), and Global Technology Distributors, according to a statement from the company.

The U.S.-based company said this move demonstrated the strength of its channel program and added that iboss partners are seeing margins up to two times higher than those offered by competitors.

The company's flagship Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform is designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world, the company said. The platform is built on a containerized cloud architecture and delivers SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale.



While iboss has always had a consistent and growing channel business, the company this year debuted an updated Channel Partner Program. In addition to generous margins, iboss partners can access global tools, resources, training, and financial incentives via rebates and discounts. Notably, iboss has also increased its investment in channel marketing programs as a means of providing active support to channel partners in reaching their revenue and growth goals, according to the statement.



“iboss’s channel partners are integral to our ability to bring a smoother, more seamless, and secure transition to the cloud to businesses globally,” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “By helping our partners attract new clients, build their reputations, and engage with our team as the trusted business advisors they are, we are all put in a better position to serve customers globally as they navigate the difficult balance between their security, productivity, and connectivity needs.”

