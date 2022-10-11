Capgemini Acquires Financial IT Services, Business Intelligence Consultancies

Zhiwei Jiang, CEO of Capgemini’s Insights & Data global business line and member of the Group Executive Committee, said:
“Braincourt will bring to Capgemini a well-established track record in the design and implementation of advanced business intelligence, AI, analytics and data science solutions for optimizing performance management and business processes. The team of experts are a natural fit for Capgemini in terms of culture, as well as their portfolio of data driven services, key accounts and competences. I am happy to welcome them to the Group.”
Günter Hauser, executive partner of Braincourt, added:
“We are very much looking forward to bringing our deep expertise – for instance, in the business function controlling domain – to augment Capgemini’s data and analytics offerings. Not only will our team members benefit from contributing to projects that leverage Capgemini’s breadth and depth of business offerings but our clients, many of whom are global brands, will have access to a much broader range of services that can be delivered for them across the globe.”
Capgemini Acquires Quorsus
Quorsus, founded in 2019, is based in London, United Kingdom. The company has 65 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quorsus’ areas of expertise include consulting, financial regulations, capital markets, financial services, regulatory solutions, securities settlement, financial market infrastructure, business solutions and regulatory solutions.
The acquisition of Quorsus will allow Capgemini to support its capital markets clients in addressing increasing regulatory requirements and more efficient operations across the trading lifecycle, the companies said.
Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member, said:
“While the landscape for financial institutions is re-shaping rapidly due to consolidations, new technologies, and changing operating models, compliance continues to be key. The acquisition of Quorsus brings to our team a set of in-demand specialist expertise to reinforce our capital markets services for financial institutions. With Quorsus we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end business transformation to clients in financial services.”
Ryan Baccus, CEO of Quorsus, added:
“We are very much looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group. Our current clients will benefit from the Group’s global scale and breadth of services, which we believe will be critical to ensure our clients can meet both their strategic transformation and regulatory-driven change requirements. Our team members will also benefit from the career opportunities that come with joining a global leader.”
