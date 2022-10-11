Capgemini Acquires Financial IT Services, Business Intelligence Consultancies

Capgemini has acquired Braincourt, a specialist in business intelligence and data science services and Quorsus, a UK-based financial services consultancy. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deal numbers 880 and 881 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Capgemini Acquires Braincourt

Capgemini, based in Paris, France, has more than 350,000 employees across more than 50 countries. The global IT and business consulting firm generated revenues of roughly €18 billion (US$18.27 billion) in 2021.

Braincourt GMBH, founded in 2000, is based in Stuttgart, Germany. The company has 89 employees listed on LinkedIn. Braincourt’s areas of expertise include business intelligence, corporate performance management, project management, business process management, digitalization, big data, data visualization, IBCS, Management Cockpit, condition monitoring, Atlassian customizing, Agilität, Klassisches Projektmanagement, Confluence, Jira, SAP, Longview, BOARD, Tableau and Microsoft Power BI.

The acquisition of Braincourt will enhance Capgemini’s data and analytics capabilities in Germany and Northern Europe, the companies said.