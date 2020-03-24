SolarWinds CEO to MSPs: We’re Your Partner Through the Storm

SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson vows to support MSP partners through the storm, and emerge successfully together on the other side of the storm.

SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson and SolarWinds MSP VP of Customer Success Leo Sanchez are reaching out to partners amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two executives have vowed that the IT management software provider will stand strong and march forward — side by side with partners — through the storm.

In a video message to partners, Thompson made several major points. Among the takeaways.

“What I want to make sure that you know is that SolarWinds will be here to work through this with you. We are absolutely committed to your success as our partners. We’re absolutely committed to helping you make your customers successful.” “The reality is that your customers are relying on you more today than they ever have…They have technology challenges and management challenges that they’ve never faced before. They have challenges they actually don’t know how to address, but in many cases you do. And I want to make sure that we are providing you all the resources you need, all the technology you need, all the help you need, all the communication and collaboration you need from SolarWinds, as you find your way through this very difficult environment.”

Thompson touched on the critical need for partners to maintain customer infrastructure performance at a time when customers need that support most. He concluded:

“We know how to get through this. We actually will get through this and we’re going to be here as your partner through the storm, and we will be there when you come out the other side of the storm because we built a business that is incredibly financially strong, a business that is very healthy, a business that has withstood and grown through environments like this in the past. So you can count on us to be with you all the way through.”

SolarWinds is publicly held and has been profitable ahead of the pandemic. The company’s total revenue for Q4 2019 was $247.5 million, up 11.9 percent on a reported basis. Net income for the quarter was $13.2 million.

SolarWinds: Customers Success Focus

In an email to partners, Sanchez offered these perspectives:

“We understand that this pandemic is challenging you in ways never imagined and stress levels are high. Your customers, colleagues, and employees are trusting you will continue with your mission to provide outstanding tech-related services. In a time when more people are working remotely, networks are tested at new levels, and security concerns increase, we want you to know we’re here for you. The SolarWinds MSP Customer Success team is dedicated more than ever to ensuring that you have what you need. First and foremost, your health, safety, and welfare is our primary concern. To that end, we are embracing flexible (and in some regions, mandated) work from home policies that help ensure both you and our teams are protected. As an organization driven by technologies that are optimized for remote support, we want you to be assured that our globally dispersed teams remain available to help you. Our Customer Success team includes our 24×7 support teams and 24×5 customer care team members, ready as always to take your tickets, chats, and calls. We have a dedicated business continuity team that is focused on ensuring that despite the challenges that a situation like COVID-19 presents, our work continues. We have well-tested procedures, workflows, and trusted technologies at work behind the scenes and we remain committed to helping you be as successful as ever.

Sanchez called on MSPs to take advantage of remote control capabilities; enforce proper cyber-hygiene; communicate special needs to SolarWinds customer success managers; and take care of yourself and your teams.

MSPs: Time to Pivot

Although recurring revenue and subscription business models can hold up well during recessions, the coronavirus pandemic raises multiple challenges.

ChannelE2E has called on MSPs and channel partners to immediately pivot their businesses and make these seven business changes.

Meanwhile, the MSP software market is filled with private equity owners and investors. In addition to SolarWinds, many of the key software providers — Barracuda, ConnectWise, Datto and Kaseya, among others — are believed to be profitable. However, it’s unclear how much debt each of those companies has.

Many software companies spent much of last week executing their on business continuity and Work From Home plans, and are now increasingly shifting to external communications to partners and customers.

Earlier today, for instance, Datto CEO Tim Weller offered this message to partners. Now comes a message of unity from SolarWinds to its partner base.