RSM Acquires Andculture to Launch Human-Centered Design Practice

RSM announced it has acquired Andculture, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based firm that provides marketing strategy, design and technology services. Martinwolf, an M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry, represented RSM in this deal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 444 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

RSM Acquires Andculture

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. RSM will launch a human-centered design practice through the acquisition of Andculture, according to a statement from the company that will include Andculture founder and CEO David Hickethier, president Joshua Benton, chief experience architect Evan Keller and nearly 60 strategists, designers, engineers, client advisors and support staff, according to the companies. The transaction adds a new RSM location in downtown Harrisburg.

Founded in 1999, Andculture offers a human-centered design approach and a full suite of marketing solutions, including strategic marketing campaigns, website and platform design, user experience design, demand generation and more, according to the company.

RSM Acquires Andculture: Executive Insight

Pat Vance, consulting leader for RSM US LLP, commented on the news:

“Andculture brings a highly creative, skilled and dynamic team to RSM. Their integrated human-centered design approach to marketing aligns with RSM’s purpose to deliver the power of being understood. Our clients are increasingly looking to RSM for go-to-market strategy and support as a companion to the operational services we provide to power the engines of their business. We are thrilled to introduce the Andculture team and our new human-centered design practice to the middle market. We are also eager to consider opportunities for applying human-centered design more broadly within the services we provide today and in new services we may add in the future.”

David Hickethier, founder and CEO of Andculture, added:

“We are excited to establish and lead a human-centered design practice at RSM. We look forward to bringing RSM’s clients marketing strategy, design and technology capabilities to craft end-to-end experiences that help them achieve and exceed their business goals. Similarly, we are pleased to make RSM’s world-class audit, tax and consulting services available to our clients, and happy for the opportunity to help our people grow in their careers with access to new training, development and advancement opportunities at RSM.”

RSM’s M&A Activity

RSM has remained active on the M&A front, but has focused mostly on its audit, tax and consulting services. In October 2021, RSM acquired Salesforce partner Confluence Global and consulting firm C Systems. In June 2021, RSM acquired the ServiceNow practice of Rego Consulting. Follow all RSM acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.