Fintech Acquisition: Ntersol Buys CoreIP Solutions Inc

Digital transformation strategy and solutions company Ntersol has acquired CoreIP Solutions Inc to expand the reach of the companies' services.

Digital transformation strategy and solutions company Ntersol has acquired CoreIP Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 330 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 2009 and based in Irving, California, CoreIP Solutions is a technology solutions consulting firm. The acquisition is part of a strategy to form what Ntersol calls a “powerhouse of digital transformation offerings for the financial services and fintech industry.”

Among the services the combined organization will offer are digital transformation consulting, custom software development and software implementation, the company said.

NTERSOL Acquires CoreIP Solutions: Executive Insight

Anthony Jenkins, CEO, Ntersol, commented:

“We’re keenly aware that our greatest asset is our people. By joining forces, we will be able to scale up and deliver essential technology solutions to more financial services and fintech firms that need it to meet their customers’ constantly evolving expectations.”

Steven Wolfe, CEO, CoreIP Solutions, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to offer more comprehensive and scalable consulting services to our customers. Just as exciting are the new opportunities that will be available to our incredibly talented and creative staff.”

About NTERSOL

NTERSOL provides digital transformation solutions to companies throughout the financial sector. The company was founded in 2018 and has as many as 200 employees, according to LinkedIn.