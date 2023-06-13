MSP Acquisition: Modern Networks Buys Bluegrass

The Bluegrass acquisition provides Modern Networks with a strong presence in the southwest portion of the UK

Modern Networks has purchased Bluegrass as it moves one step closer to achieving its goal of becoming “the foremost provider of consolidated IT and telecommunications services within the UK’s commercial property sector,” according to the company.

This is technology M&A deal number 178 that ChannelE2E and sister site MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023.

Modern Networks, founded in 1999, is based in Hitchin, England. The company has 122 employees listed on LinkedIn. Modern Networks’ areas of expertise include IT support, cybersecurity and communications.

Bluegrass, founded in 1998, is based in Exeter, England. The company has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bluegrass specializes in IT support and security.

Modern Networks Looks to Extend Its Market Reach

With the Bluegrass acquisition, Modern Networks is well equipped to establish a “powerful presence” in the southwest portion of the UK, the company said.

Modern Networks will work with Bluegrass to become the preferred IT provider for science parks, business parks, shopping centers, office buildings and other commercial properties in the southwest, the company said.

Also, Bluegrass will help Modern Networks provide better service and faster onsite response times to elevate the overall customer experience in the southwest, the companies indicated.

Modern Networks Grows Its UK Team

Bluegrass increases Modern Networks’ team to more than 165 employees across the UK, the companies stated.

Meanwhile, Modern Networks CEO Matt Reeve commented on the Bluegrass acquisition and what it means for his company now and in the future:

“Both organizations align perfectly in terms of core values and customer service philosophy. Our intention is to expand the business in the southwest region, and we very much look forward to building relationships with our new colleagues and customers in the southwest and beyond.”

In addition, Bluegrass Joint Managing Director Chris Thomas commented on why he believes Modern Networks was the “perfect fit” to acquire his company:

“We set about looking for a company who could not only maintain the culture and values of the business but also grow Bluegrass so that employees, customers and potential new customers could gain enhanced benefits. Modern Networks was the perfect fit which makes for an exciting future.”

A Closer Look at Modern Networks and Bluegrass

Modern Networks offers IT managed services to the UK’s commercial property sector. The MSP delivers these services to over 2,000 commercial properties.

Bluegrass provides IT support services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK. The company has a client satisfaction rating of 97%.