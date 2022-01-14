The Viatel Group Acquires Microsoft Partner ActionPoint

Connectivity, cloud and security solutions company The Viatel Group has acquired digital transformation services provider and Microsoft partner ActionPoint for an undisclosed sum.

Viatel Group Acquires Microsoft Partner ActionPoint

Based in Limerick, Ireland, ActionPoint provides software development and managed IT services to over 500 customers, including Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, National Lottery, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Ireland’s leading credit unions.

ActionPoint’s founders and leaders continue to helm the business, the company said.

This was a strategic acquisition for Viatel, which already has follow-on acquisitions earmarked for the coming year as it seeks to consolidate further into Ireland and international markets, according to the company.

In the wake of this deal, Viatel’s revenues are forecasted to reach €65 million in 2022.

Viatel Group Acquires ActionPoint: “Strong Roots”

Paul Rellis, CEO, Viatel, commented:

“Today our team grows from 160 to 260 people! We have long been admirers of the ActionPoint team and culture. They are a special team and business. They have developed a very strong market proposition, and it is an incredible opportunity for both companies to join forces. We believe the combined Viatel and ActionPoint capability will provide the market with a unique proposition: Viatel’s strong roots in telecoms, communications and connectivity bolstered by ActionPoint’s capabilities in Software Development, the Azure Cloud and Digital Transformation means customers can expect a true end to end offering. The customer focused cultures of both companies was key in making this partnership a reality and we are excited about the opportunity to bring an even greater service offering to both Viatel and ActionPoint customers.”

David Jeffreys, CEO, ActionPoint, said:

“We are delighted to be joining the Viatel family and creating this new Digital Services platform. This marks a new chapter in the ActionPoint journey and enables us to continue growing our team across IT, Software Development and Digital Transformation while bringing more services to our customers. We have partnered with Viatel in the past on a number of projects and we were always impressed by their professionalism and customer focus. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity and true Digital Transformation.”

About the Acquisition

Venture Legal Services and Grant Thornton acted for Viatel in the acquisition, with Holmes and Deloitte acting for ActionPoint. Viatel’s expansion strategy, including this transaction, is being supported by AIB Capital Markets.