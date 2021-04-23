Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 List and Honorees

ChannelE2E unveilsTop 100 Vertical Market MSPs list for 2021; research honors best MSPs in healthcare, financial services, legal & more.

ChannelE2E has unveiled the sixth-annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list. The complete list — featuring all managed IT services provider (MSP) honorees plus research findings — was discussed during this live ChannelE2E webcast, which is now available on-demand.

This year’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical market revenue 25 percent on average. In stark contrast, total small business revenue in the United States fell 27.5 percent from January 2020 through March 2021, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.

“After Nines Inc. congratulates this year’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc., the digital media parent of ChannelE2E. “Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services – especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri. Readers can find the online list and associated report at http://www.channelE2E.com/top100.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).