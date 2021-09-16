ServiceNow Extends From ITSM and SecOps to HR Software

Separate HR software developments from ServiceNow & IT By Design, respectively, seek to empower enterprise employees & MSP team members.

ServiceNow today released Rome, the latest upgrade to the company’s Now platform. Best known as an IT service management (ITSM) and security operations (SecOps) platform, the new ServiceNow release pushes the company deeper into HR software — and potential competition with SaaS software provider Workday.

The ServiceNow release also strengthens the company’s relationship with Microsoft.

ServiceNow Rome: HR Software Capabilities

Among the developments to watch:

A new ServiceNow Employee Center portal allows team members to “easily request the services they need,” the company says. The portal will also feature integrations between ServiceNow workflows and Microsoft teams, the companies say.

Also, an Employee Journey Management capability provides personalized workflows to help employees with “moment tasking, learning, and listening.”

While ServiceNow typically focuses on enterprise-type accounts, the software has caught on as a co-managed services platform for mid-market MSPs.

Key ServiceNow partners in the IT consulting and MSP sectors include Thrive, Fully Managed and Wipro, among others. All, NTT Data leverages ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams as an integrated experience, the companies say.

HR Software for MSPs in the SMB Market

Meanwhile, ServiceNow hasn’t made much effort to move into the SMB sector — leaving MSP-focused software companies to fill various market gaps.

One example: Talent, help desk and NOC (network operations center) provider IT By Design is developing Team GPS, a cloud-based application that is designed to help MSP employees on their career journeys. Among the capabilities to note: Team GPS helps MSPs to manage their employees; job performance and satisfaction; workforce culture; and overall business planning, according to Kam Kaila, president of IT By Design.

Kaila described the Team GPS software development effort during the Build IT Live 2021 conference in August 2021. The IT By Design software is still under development, with various modules expected to be released incrementally in the months ahead.

ServiceNow’s Rome release, meanwhile, is available immediately.