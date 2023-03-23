NinjaOne Appoints Former Datto Exec Robert Gibbons as CTO

Former CTO of Datto Robert Gibbons joins NinjaOne as the company is experiencing explosive growth and opportunity.

MSP management platform provider NinjaOne has appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Gibbons will lead the company’s worldwide technology and engineering organization to accelerate innovation and business growth, the company said in a statement.

Gibbons Joins NinjaOne as CTO

His career spans more than 20 years, including 15 years managing information technology and navigating extensive growth during his time at Datto. He served as CTO at Pica9 from 2008 to 2012, where he was responsible for software development and R&D. Gibbons supervised approximately $3 million in yearly revenue and managed a staff of 18 direct reports, including approximately 10 developers. After a two-year stint as a patent attorney, Gibbons took the role of CTO at Datto, where he was responsible for software engineering, cloud operations/infrastructure engineering, product, QA, project management and security/compliance.

Gibbons oversaw Datto’s rapid growth from a $100 million to a $1 billion company, culminating in a transaction with Vista Private Equity. During that time, he grew the Datto team from approximately 60 to approximately 400 through organic hiring and via acquisition integration. He also oversaw the creation of Datto’s information security group and was responsible for an integrated response to all security incidents, including public responses.

His most recent role was as the CTO of Casana, which creates healthcare technologies that simplify daily, clinical-grade heart health monitoring.

NinjaOne’s Growth

Gibbons joins NinjaOne at a time of significant company expansion, with a workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100% year-over-year, the company said in the statement.

“As an emerging market leader experiencing hyper-growth, I’m thrilled to welcome Robert to the executive team,” said Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne CEO. “His technical skill set and experience managing large engineering teams make him an ideal leader for overseeing our platform’s product innovation.”

Gibbons holds a master’s degree in computer science from New York University, a law degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in Policy Analysis and Management.

“NinjaOne is poised to help customers tackle the biggest IT management challenges of our time, including managing users and endpoints for large, distributed workforces,” Gibbons said in the statement. “I am excited to join at a time when we are executing strategic growth and continued innovation that simplifies the way modern IT teams work today.”