Microsoft Cloud Consulting Partner M&A: HSO Acquires Motion10

Digital business transformation solutions provider HSO has acquired Motion10, a specialist in cloud transformation and digital innovation services on Microsoft Cloud. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HSO Acquires Motion10

HSO, founded in 1987, is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company has 2,025 employees listed on LinkedIn. HSO’s areas of expertise include ICT, trade, logistics, finance, service, PSA, Microsoft Dynamics AX, business intelligence, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, ERP software, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft SharePoint, multi-channel retail, manufacturing, warehouse management, IoT, Microsoft Dynamics 365, BI, Power BI, Power Apps, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, advanced analytics, Dynamics 365 for Field Service, machine learning, customer insights, omnichannel, supply chain, retail, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, rental, and Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations.

Motion10, founded in 2008, is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The company has 161 employees listed on LinkedIn. Motion10’s areas of expertise include SharePoint, SQL, portals, system integration, ESB, EAI, ebMS, Azure, DMS, digital transformation, cloud computing, Microsoft Office 365, low-code, OutSystems, consultancy, change management, IT adoption, Microsoft Power Apps and Biztalk.

Motion10 is a Microsoft solutions partner that serves over 140 clients across multiple industries, including finance, retail, public sector and professional services.

This acquisition bolsters HSO’s existing cloud transformation capabilities using Microsoft Cloud and Dynamics 365, the companies said. The acquisition will expand the combined companies’ offerings to more vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Salesforce and ServiceNow, the companies said.

HSO Acquires Motion10: Executive Perspectives

Bob de Jong, operations director, Motion10, commented on the news:

“Like HSO, we are a leading and influential Microsoft Solution Partner with a dedicated focus on our clients and employees. Together with HSO, we can now offer all Microsoft services to our customers. We create a future in which we can continue to do what we are good at: making the digital innovation of our customers successful with our Managed Cloud approach. We are very excited to join HSO and to continue and strengthen our circle of growth.”

Peter J. ter Maaten, founder and CEO of HSO, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Motion10 to the HSO family. By acquiring Motion10, and its unique methodology for accelerating the impact of cloud and digital technologies, we further strengthen our position as one of Microsoft’s leading Microsoft Cloud partners. Our vision is clear: to be the leading global provider of business and digital transformation services, that improve the business performance and results of our clients.”

HSO’s M&A Activity

The acquisition of Motion10 is the fifth acquisition since receiving a growth injection from global investment firm Carlyle in 2019. This transaction furthers HSO’s growth strategy that leverages the Microsoft Cloud platform. In 2020, HSO acquired AKA Enterprise Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner from New York City. ChannelE2E also tracks movement in the Microsoft Dynamics parter ecosystem; you can see a full list of the deals here.