Kaseya Owner Funds Apple Device Management Software Platform Mosyle

Insight Partners, the private equity firm behind Kaseya's buyout of Datto, funds Apple MDM and endpoint security software firm Mosyle.

Insight Partners — the private equity firm funding Kaseya’s buyout of Datto — is opening up its investment wallet to support an Apple Unified Platform software startup called Mosyle.

Indeed, Mosyle has raised raised $196 million in Series B funding led by Insight Partners with participation from StepStone Group and all previous investors including Elephant and Album VC, the companies disclosed today.

Mosyle develops an Apple Unified Platform for macOS, iOS and tvOS that spans:

mobile device management (MDM);

endpoint security;

Internet privacy and security;

identity management; and application management.

Roughly 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle to manage and secure “millions” of Apple devices each day, though actual deployment figures were not disclosed. Moreover, the company has generated “triple digit revenue growth since 2020,” though dollar figures also were not disclosed.

Mosyle: Apple Device Management Developments, Alternatives

Among the earlier Mosyle company milestones covered by ChannelE2E:

April 2021: Mosyle launched Mosyle Fuse for Apple devices. The cloud-native solution supports mobile device management (MDM), identity management, automated applications installing and patching, and multi-layer endpoint security for Apple-focused enterprises, Mosyle said at the time. Also, the company launched Mosyle Business Free — which offers MDM capabilities for up to 30 devices at no charge.

Mosyle launched Mosyle Fuse for Apple devices. The cloud-native solution supports mobile device management (MDM), identity management, automated applications installing and patching, and multi-layer endpoint security for Apple-focused enterprises, Mosyle said at the time. Also, the company launched Mosyle Business Free — which offers MDM capabilities for up to 30 devices at no charge. May 2019: Mosyle is beta testing Single Sign-On and Mosyle Auth for Apple Mac customers.

Mosyle is beta testing Single Sign-On and Mosyle Auth for Apple Mac customers. March 2019: Mosyle introduced an MSP partner program. Alas, that landing page now generates a 404 error.

Meanwhile, multiple MSP software providers now offer Mac-oriented RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capabilities for MSPs. Familiar names like ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able are in the Apple RMM software market. Pure-play Apple RMM provider Addigy also is in rapid-growth mode, Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn told ChannelE2E in March 2022.

Apple Device Management Software: Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity has also been hot in the Apple device management market. Example deals include:

January 2022: PDQ.com acquired SimpleMDM, an Apple device management software company SimpleMDM.

PDQ.com acquired SimpleMDM, an Apple device management software company SimpleMDM. October 2021 : Syncro acquired Watchman Monitoring, providing MSPs with cloud-based RMM, PSA & SaaS-based health monitoring for Apple Macs & Windows PCs.

: Syncro acquired Watchman Monitoring, providing MSPs with cloud-based RMM, PSA & SaaS-based health monitoring for Apple Macs & Windows PCs. June 2020: Apple acquired Fleetsmith for Mac, iPhone & iPad remote monitoring and management (RMM) & mobile device management (MDM) software capabilities.

Apple acquired Fleetsmith for Mac, iPhone & iPad remote monitoring and management (RMM) & mobile device management (MDM) software capabilities. February 2019: Jamf acquired ZuluDesk, uniting an Apple iOS & macOS device management company with a major software platform supplier to schools.

Insight Partners Invests In Mosyle: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Rebecca Liu-Doyle, managing director at Insight Partners, said:

“Mosyle’s relentless focus on continuous product innovation, ease of use, and world-class customer support has solidified its position as a preferred platform for enterprises and educational institutions large and small in the growing Apple device management space. With the launch of its Apple Unified Platform, Mosyle is one of the first companies to elegantly unify MDM with a broader suite of mobile security solutions.”

Added Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle: