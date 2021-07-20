Accenture Acquires Workday Partner Workforce Insight

Accenture has acquired Workday application partner and workforce optimization consultancy Workforce Insight. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Workforce Insight, founded in 2006, provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The company is a UKG, Workforce Software and Workday solutions provider.

Workforce Insight, based in Denver, Colorado, serves clients across the health care, manufacturing, retail and public sector industries.

The Workforce Insight team, spanning nearly 300 professionals, will join Accenture’s Workforce Management practice, which is part of the Intelligent Platform Services group. Accenture gains advisory and planning capabilities, while tapping into complementary data and analytics technology solutions, according to the statement.

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Emma McGuigan, global lead of Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture said:

“With an increased focus on business resilience and agility to compete and thrive during these extraordinary times, companies need a holistic, connected approach to workforce and human capital management to achieve and sustain operational excellence. Workforce Insight’s dedicated team of professionals, with deep industry knowledge and trusted relationships with technology providers, coupled with its solutions that address complex business challenges using advanced analytics, ideally complement Accenture’s capabilities and better position us to drive value for our clients.”

Don Giffels, founder and chief strategy officer of Workforce Insight, added:

“For 15 years, Workforce Insight has been dedicated to providing industry-specific, analytics-based workforce management solutions and innovative adoption approaches that drive sustainable value. Joining Accenture enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver our services to even more clients around the world, while also offering our people exciting new opportunities for growth.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Accenture typically acquires dozens of companies each year. Many of the deals focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services and ad agencies.

On the talent front, Accenture acquired Fable+ in March 2021 to help customers measure psychological safety and team performance. Earlier, Accenture also acquired UK leadership and talent consultancy Cirrus.

