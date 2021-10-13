Zix Secure Cloud Gains Backup, Disaster Recovery for MSPs

The Zix Secure Cloud Platform now supports the company’s data backup and disaster recovery (BDR) capabilities.

The result: Zix partners and customers can leverage a single portal for Microsoft 365 licensing, third-party security and compliance, BDR and email continuity capabilities. the company said. The integrated capabilities surface roughly one year after Zix acquired CloudAlly, a BDR service that protects Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and other platforms.

The Zix strategy reinforces growing synergies between cloud backup, disaster recovery, data protection and cybersecurity technologies. In theory, those technologies — once integrated — improve cyber resilience for MSPs and their end-customers.

Data Protection Plus Security Equals Cyber Resilience for MSPs

Zix certainly isn’t alone in the cyber resilience market. Multiple rivals have made moves to converge data protection and cybersecurity. A few examples:

In some ways, the Zix portal also competes with distributors and cloud solutions providers such as Pax8 and Sherweb.

Zix Secure Cloud Platform: CEO Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the integrated portal capabilities, Zix CEO David Wagner said:

“SaaS providers are in the infrastructure business, not the backup business. We heard from our partners firsthand that backup and recovery services were needed within our Secure Cloud to achieve a single pane of glass view just by logging in to the portal. With this announcement, Zix is excited to become the only cybersecurity company that offers Microsoft 365 licensing, third-party security and compliance, resiliency via backup and recovery, and email continuity, all through one convenient portal.”

Zix has engaged MSP partners since acquiring AppRiver in February 2019. Fast forward to 2021, and that partner engagement has showed progress. For instance, Zix revenues rose 18 percent to $62.8 million in Q2 of 2021 compared to Q2 of 2020, the company said in August 2021.

Much of the Zix growth involved 5,600 partners — most of which are managed IT services providers (MSPs) that transact with Zix, the company said as part of that earnings announcement.

