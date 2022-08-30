VMware Explore 2022 Live Blog: Multi-Cloud Management Alliances Dominate former VMworld Conference

VMware and its technology partners have announced multiple strategic relationships and business developments at the VMware Explore 2022 conference (formerly VMworld) this week in San Francisco, California.

The ecosystem news surfaces as Broadcom seeks to finalize its $61 billion buyout of VMware. The pending deal has triggered some concerns within VMware’s channel network — where some sources wonder if the software company can remain partner-focused under Broadcom’s ownership. Moreover, some MSSPs that run VMware Carbon Black security software are concerned about the deal.

Amid that backdrop, VMware ahead of the conference announced next steps for the VMware Partner Connect program.

VMware Explore Partner and Customer News

Fast forward to the actual conference, and these developments have surfaced at the event…

11. NVIDIA, Dell and VMware: NVIDIA announced a new data center solution with Dell Technologies. The offering combines Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs , NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software , and is optimized for VMware vSphere 8. Partners and customers can test the technologies on NVIDIA LaunchPad , a hands-on lab program.

10. vSphere 8 Launch: Technology partners such as AMD, Dell, HPE, Intel, Nvidia and Lenovo vowed to support vSphere 8.

9. VMware Cloud on AWS Expansion: The service is now available in the Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) region, which expands VMware Cloud on AWS’s reach to 21 regions globally, the two companies said.

8. Partnership – VMware and IBM Consulting: The two companies expanded their partnership to “help global clients and partners modernize mission-critical workloads and expedite time to value in hybrid cloud environments.” The expanded relationship includes IBM Consulting as a VMware Global Systems Integrator partner, the companies’ intent to deliver new jointly engineered IBM and VMware Cloud solutions, and joint development and go to market.

7. Partnership – VMware and NetApp: The companies expanded their global alliance, and introduced new integrations between VMware and NetApp data management infrastructure.

6. Partnership – SD-WANs: Systems integrator CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC) has achieved a SD-WAN VMware Master Services Competency from VMware.

5. Partnership – Managed Edge Services: NTT launched Edge-as-a-Service, a managed edge compute platform that “gives enterprises the ability to deploy quickly, manage and monitor applications closer to the edge,” NTT said.

4. VMware on Microsoft Azure: VMware and Microsoft expanded their collaboration to “help customers with an Azure-first strategy to modernize enterprise VMware vSphere workloads quickly and cost-effectively in Microsoft Azure,” the two companies said.

3. Multi-Cloud Management Platform: VMware unveiled Aria, which provides a “set of end-to-end solutions for managing the cost, performance, configuration, and delivery of infrastructure and cloud native applications.”

2. Network and Security Management: VMware announced:

Project Northstar for multi-cloud networking, security and end-to-end visibility;

Expansion of network detection and visibility to the Carbon Black Cloud endpoint protection platform, with early access available now;

Project Trinidad that extends and advances VMware’s API security and analytics; and

Project Watch, a new approach to multi-cloud networking and security that provides advanced app to app policy controls.

