5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 27 February 2020
Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 27, 2020. Sip up.
Our Daily Brew
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.
A. What’s Hot Today
1. Chatbots Are Disappointing: CIOs explain chatbot frustrations here.
2. MSP Education: Pulseway, which develops RMM (remote monitoring and management) software, has launched MSP Toolkit 2.0 in a bid to help MSPs “fine-tune their business model, generate leads and increase their revenue.”
3. Partnership: Jitterbit and Navint are partnering to connect Salesforce CPQ & Billing to enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, bringing greater efficiency and alignment to the front and back offices, the two companies say.
4. Partnership – User Experience: Applause and Infosys are partnering to provide broader end-to-end digital experience testing services to clients, the companies say.
5. Cloud-based Data Analytics: Google is pitching BigQuery as a modern platform for data analytics. Detailed updates are here.
B. Upcoming Technology Conferences
- Zendesk Relate 2020 (March 3-5, Miami, Florida)
- HIMSS (March 9-13, Orlando, Florida)
- SaaStr (March 10-12, San Jose, California)
- Aruba Atmosphere20 (March 22-27, Las Vegas)
- Google Cloud Next 2020 (April 6-8, San Francisc0)
- Bonus: Top 50 Technology Events in 2020 for Partners
- Bonus: ChannelE2E’s complete event calendar
Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.
No Comments