5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 27 February 2020

Today's channel partner and MSP news involves Applause, Google BigQuery, Infosys, Hitterbit, Navint, Pulseway and more.

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 27, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Chatbots Are Disappointing: CIOs explain chatbot frustrations here.

2. MSP Education: Pulseway, which develops RMM (remote monitoring and management) software, has launched MSP Toolkit 2.0 in a bid to help MSPs “fine-tune their business model, generate leads and increase their revenue.”

3. Partnership: Jitterbit and Navint are partnering to connect Salesforce CPQ & Billing to enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, bringing greater efficiency and alignment to the front and back offices, the two companies say.

4. Partnership – User Experience: Applause and Infosys are partnering to provide broader end-to-end digital experience testing services to clients, the companies say.

5. Cloud-based Data Analytics: Google is pitching BigQuery as a modern platform for data analytics. Detailed updates are here.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.