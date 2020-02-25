5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 25 February 2020

Today's channel partner news involves Business of Tech Podcast, CompTIA, Dave Sobel, Dell, Digital Realty, iland, ITsavvy, Mission, NinjaRMM, Right to Repair, SCTG, ServiceMax, StreamSets, Tanaza, Veeam, WWT and more.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. IT Support – “Right to Repair” Debate: CompTIA has “permanently stepped back from all lobbying activity related to right to repair legislation,” the technology-focused association announced on February 21. What’s the background? Certain Right to Repair lobbying seeks to block consumers and IT support providers from repairing and modify their own consumer electronic devices. So what triggered CompTIA to remove itself from the Right to Repair lobbying debate? The answer may involve Business of Tech podcaster Dave Sobel, and his commentary on the topic.

2. MSP Advertising Strategies: NinjaRMM has outlined some do-it-yourself marketing strategies designed for MSPs.

3. Funding – Field Service Management Software: ServiceMax has received an $80 million investment led by Salesforce Ventures and Silver Lake.

4. Data Protection – Management Console: iland has upgraded its Secure Cloud Console to help MSPs more effectively manage Veeam backups from a single console.

5. RSA Conference News: Track our RSA Conference 2020 news and analysis content here on MSSP Alert and here on ChannelE2E.

1. MSPs – AWS Data Warehousing: Mission, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, is now an exclusive AWS SMB reseller for Cloudwick’s Amorphic – a fully-managed unified data and analytics platform for AWS data warehousing, data lake, lake house, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

2. WiFi Partnership: Tanaza has joined Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program, which enables network equipment manufacturers to build network hardware and software that is compatible with Express Wi-Fi. Tanaza, working with Plume and ConnectUs, promotes an open WiFi system for communication service providers.

3. Azure MSPs: CenturyLink has joined the networking MSP program for Microsoft Azure.

4. Partnership – Open Source Solutions: World Wide Technology (WWT) and Dell Technologies are opening a new Center of Excellence to create replicable solution blueprints that will accelerate the deployment of complex, multi-vendor, open source solutions for the service provider industry.

5. Partnership – Data Centers: ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), a managed IT infrastructure service provider, has expanded its collaboration with Digital Realty’s Ashburn, Virginia, campus. The relationship offers custom, hybrid cloud solutions.

6. Partnership – Data Integration: StreamSets has joined Databricks’ newly launched Data Ingestion Network . As part of the expanded partnership, StreamSets is offering additional functionality with a new connector for Delta Lake, an open source project that provides reliable data lakes at scale. With it, users can configure their pipelines to write data from any source moving in batch or streaming mode directly into Delta Lake. Now, data teams can deliver all of their data in a shorter time frame, driving BI, analytics and ML.

7. Data Protection – Veeam Service Provider: ITsavvy, a cloud solutions provider, is now a Silver Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partner.

