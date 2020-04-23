UiPath, ServiceNow Integration: Will MSPs Embrace RPA, ITSM Automation?

UiPath-ServiceNow integration may further boost robotic process automation (RPA) and IT service management (ITSM). Will MSPs gain enhanced service desks?

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IT Service Management (ITSM) continue to converge. The latest example involves UiPath integrating with ServiceNow. The integration could pave the way for MSPs to further automate their own IT service desks and customer engagements, along with end-customer business processes, ChannelE2E believes.

According to a prepared statement from UiPath, the integration can “automate complete and complex workflows in and around ServiceNow,” — paving the way for adopters to “reimagine the IT, employee, and customer experience.”

The integrations include:

The UiPath Activity for ServiceNow, which connects the UiPath Enterprise RPA Platform to ServiceNow using ServiceNow’s publicly supported APIs, so robots can add, delete, and download attachments, as well as get, update, insert, and delete ServiceNow records.

Also, ServiceNow IntegrationHub UiPath Spoke, a connector that allows users to start and stop UiPath automations directly from ServiceNow.

UiPath and ServiceNow: Market Growth

Both UiPath and ServiceNow have been fast-growth software companies — particularly within large enterprises and midmarket customer settings.

ServiceNow is publicly held and led by former SAP CEO Bill McDermott. UiPath is a privately held unicorn that’s growing rapidly — though the company cut about 11 percent of its workforce in late 2019.

The global robotic process automation market is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research Inc.

So far, neither UiPath nor ServiceNow have made major headway into the small business IT service provider market. In some ways, their products are considered either too complex or too expensive for small business MSPs to embrace and monetize.

UiPath and ServiceNow: MSP, ITSM Automation Opportunities

Still, there are signs of progress. For instance, UiPath promotes this video (see bel0w) to explain how its RPA software can help IT help desks — including those operated by MSPs:

Meanwhile, ServiceNow has several strategic partners that may extend the ITSM platform into midmarket and SMB customer and partner settings. Among the names to know: Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP that has customized ServiceNow into a multi-tenant platform for MSPs and end-customers.