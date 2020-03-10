UCaaS Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Deal List
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal list, including some private equity-backed deals.
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) remains a hotbed market for mergers, acquisitions and private equity deals.
M&A activity typically involves UCaaS companies that offer cloud- and software-based solutions for collaboration, voice, video, and contact center as a service.
Here’s ChannelE2E’s UCaaS M&A deal list, which we update regularly.
- March 2020: Lifesize and Serenova merged, backed by private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners,
- February 2020: Sverica Capital Management acquired Cytracom, which promotes UCaaS to MSPs.
- February 2020: Comcast acquired Blueface for UCaaS.
- February 2020: Lingo Communications, a cloud & MSP focused on SMB unified communications, acquired selected customers from Blue Casa Telephone.
- December 2019: BCM One acquired UCaaS provider Arena One. Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) backs BCM One.
- October 2019: Digerati Technologies, a UCaaS provider, acquired Miami-based Nexogy for cloud communication and broadband solutions.
- October 2019: RingCentral invested in Avaya.
- April 2018: Searchlight Capital Partners acquired Mitel and its ShoreTel business for $2 billion.
- April 2018: Evolve IP acquired Cisco Broadsoft partner thevoicefactory, gaining UCaaS while extending the MSP & CSP deeper into Europe.
Among the additional players to watch: Intermedia, a big UCaaS player focused on MSP partners and backed by Madison Dearborn Partners since 2016.
