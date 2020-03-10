UCaaS Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Deal List

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal list, including some private equity-backed deals.

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) remains a hotbed market for mergers, acquisitions and private equity deals.

M&A activity typically involves UCaaS companies that offer cloud- and software-based solutions for collaboration, voice, video, and contact center as a service.

Here’s ChannelE2E’s UCaaS M&A deal list, which we update regularly.

Among the additional players to watch: Intermedia, a big UCaaS player focused on MSP partners and backed by Madison Dearborn Partners since 2016.