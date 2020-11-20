Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs for 2020: Five Revenue, Business Facts to Know

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, on average, expect to generate $29.2 million in public cloud revenues for 2020, up 38 percent from 2019, ChannelE2E’s annual research revealed today.

The list and associated research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), VMware Cloud on AWS, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud and more.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs research and rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid ChannelE2E’s continued readership growth, and the growing market demand for cloud-focused MSPs.

Here are five additional findings from the research:

Geography: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of North America. Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%). Largest Revenue Share: 44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%). Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector. MSP honorees have made more than two-dozen acquisitions in the past year. The top buyer has been Accenture.

Within the Top 250 list, the Top 10 Public Cloud MSPs for 2020 are:

To see the entire list and read an associated PDF report, visit www.ChannelE2E.com/Top250. Special thanks to MSPs worldwide that participated in the research.