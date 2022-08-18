Today’s Webcast: What MSPs Need to Know About Software Supply Chain Security

Join us live or on-demand to learn the security best practices that MSPs should demand from their software suppliers & programmers.

Your MSP needs to lock down its software. But what security best practices should you demand from your software suppliers? Get the answers today at 2:00 p.m. ET (or on-demand thereafter) during our latest ChannelE2E webcast — focused on Software Supply Chain Security.

Our guest speaker will be secure coding expert Jim Manico, founder of Manicode Security. Jim will describe a standard awareness document for web developers and web application security professionals. As an MSP, you can use that document to raise key security questions when dealing with your software partners.

I’ll be on-hand to share some high-level thoughts about the software supply chain risks that MSPs are facing, then Jim will do a deep dive on the best practices for your business and software partners. I’ll also moderate questions from our attendees.

Thanks in advance for joining us.