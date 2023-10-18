ScalePad Acquires Quoter to Broaden Managed Service Solutions

ScalePad has acquired Quoter, a provider of quote-to-cash and contract management solutions. Financial information was not disclosed.

ScalePad, founded in 2015, is based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has 196 employees listed on LinkedIn. ScalePad’s areas of expertise include MSP growth with applications that simplify, centralize, and automate complex processes.

Quoter Software Inc., founded in 2018, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quoter's areas of expertise include its cloud-based quoting platform tailored for MSPs, VARs, and ISVs.

ScalePad Acquires Quoter: Executive Insight

Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad, commented:

“The powerful synergies between Quoter and ScalePad are unmistakable. By welcoming the Quoter team and the application's features to ScalePad, we will be able to deliver increased value to both our shared and individual Partners. We're not merely introducing a new product; we're redefining how MSPs operate, and our vision for delivering an integrated revenue operations toolset that drives value for MSPs worldwide and their clients is a reality with this acquisition.”

Mike Walsh, CEO of Quoter, remarked:

“Joining ScalePad is a decision grounded in a shared vision of the immense potential our combined strengths can bring to the MSP market. Both Quoter and ScalePad prioritize innovation, dedication, and collaboration. I am confident that together, we will amplify our success and position our partners to achieve even greater things.”

ScalePad’s M and A Experience

ScalePad was originally known as Warranty Master until a rebranding in October 2020.

The company’s previous acquisitions, which include AdeptMC, Lifecycle Insights, Cognition360, and ControlMap in 2023, and the acquisition of Backup Radar in late 2021, combine Asset Lifecycle Management, vCIO, QBR, Business Intelligence and Compliance functionality.

In July 2021, the company received an equity injection led by Integrity Growth Partners (IGP).