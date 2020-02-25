SADA, Google Cloud Services: $500M Revenue Push?

SADA, a ChannelE2E Top 200 public cloud MSP, commits to driving $500 million in revenues for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) over three years. Here's how.

To be clear: The revenue figure means SADA customers will be paying about $500 million to Google to run workloads on GCP. ChannelE2E doesn’t know how much customer spend or profit opportunity will actually flow to SADA — though the MSP certainly is one of Google’s top cloud channel partners.

Indeed, SADA was named Google Cloud’s Global Reseller Partner of the Year in 2019. The MSP’s key customers include Colgate-Palmolive, DISH, Papa John’s, State of Arizona, among others.

The growing SADA-Google relationship comes as Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian trims some cloud staff to focus more aggressively on certain use cases and vertical markets. Although Google Cloud is growing rapidly and gaining key partners, it still trails Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure by a wide market share margin.

SADA: Next Google Cloud Services Moves

SADA’s Google-focused cloud efforts will include launching Anthos First-Step and Anthos Flat-Rate packages, AnthosLabs workshops, which will provide hands-on experiences, software, and consultative training for IT professionals to build Anthos environments.

Anthos is a hybrid and multi-cloud application platform that enables customers to modernize existing applications, build new ones, and run them anywhere in a secure manner, Google claims. Anthos leverages Kubernetes, Istio, and Knative, enabling consistency between on-premises and cloud environments and helps accelerate application development, Google says.

SADA also is introducing data-centric services that involve Netezza, Teradata, and Hadoop migrations to BigQuery. It will also launch ‘sprint workshops’ to help customers deploy serverless ML pipelines based on Pub/Sub, Dataflow, and Cloud Machine Learning Engine, the cloud MSP said.

SADA and Google Cloud Services: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Google Cloud Platform relationship, SADA CEO Tony Safoian said:

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Google Cloud under this new agreement and to help customers drive positive business outcomes with Google Cloud solutions and technologies. Since going all-in with Google Cloud and joining its MSP initiative, our Google Cloud Platform business has grown nearly 400 percent as we’ve seen tremendous excitement from existing and prospective customers.”

Added Miles Ward, CTO at SADA:

“What’s most exciting about these hands-on workshops is that customers go from having zero prior experience with Anthos to deploying it to a multi-cloud environment, all in the span of one jam-packed afternoon.”

Concluded Carolee Gearhart, VP, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud: