Robocorp Enhances Channel Partner Program

Robocorp has unveiled its enhanced partner program, which will include a new portal and partner tiering structure.

Robotic process automation (RPA) provider Robocorp this week unveiled enhancements to its partner program to help partners and service providers create, sell and deliver next-gen RPA projects.

The partner program includes additions like a new partner portal and a restructured partner tier system, according to a statement from the company. Robocorp also updated its pricing model and made modifications to its RPA managed services (MSP) as well as promising expansion of its partner success team and new training, certification and asset options.

Robocorp Partner Program

The partner portal will launch in February 2023 with a new training and certification system, deal registration, partner and account planning tools and more, the company said. The new tiering system will encourage partners to improve their skills, increase their investments and commitment with the company and drive new business, Robocorp said. Further enhancements and improvements may be added based on partner feedback once the changes take effect.

“We’re thrilled about these new additions to the existing partner program as they will enhance the experience of being a Robocorp partner and better support their success,” said Robocorp Head of Partnerships Sebastian Toro. “We take a partner-first approach to our work as our partners have always been critical to our success. We look forward to continuing this journey together and pushing the boundaries of automation.”

Robocorp’s partner ecosystem has rapidly grown over the last two years and currently consists of more than 200 organizations worldwide, from large global system integrators to boutique consulting and service companies, the company said.

RPA Market Outlook

The fast-growing robotic process automation (RPA) software market continues to generate strong interest, including merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. An expansive RPA M&A deal list, updated regularly by ChannelE2E, is here.

What’s driving all the RPA activity? The short answer involves customer demand: The global RPA software market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, up from $1.57 billion in 2020. Grand View Research predicts that the market’s compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028 is expected to be 32.8%.

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more.

Much of the RPA software industry focuses on enterprise customers. Still, RPA may eventually catch on in the SMB market as MSPs seek to further automate internal and customer operations.

RPA software providers such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, UiPath and Microsoft Power Automate frequently dominate headlines. But M&A activity is also influencing the market. And upstarts such as ElectroNeek and Rewst are striving to deliver RPA into the MSP and SMB markets.