Podcast: N-able CEO John Pagliuca on the State of MSPs Heading Into 2023

The conversation, recorded at the N-able Empower 2022 conference, explores how MSPs can "Own the Cloud" while navigating security & talent opportunities.

What are the major headwinds — or tailwinds — for MSPs heading into 2023? N-able CEO John Pagliuca shares answers in our latest Pinot with Pag podcast.

The conversation, recorded during the N-able Empower 2022 conference, explores how MSPs can “Own the Cloud.” That requires pushing far beyond SaaS reselling to more fully automate cloud customer onboarding, provisioning and workload management. We also explore how N-able is helping MSPs to extend from EDR (endpoint detection and response) toward MDR (managed detection and response). Plus, we spend plenty of time exploring MSP talent building strategies, M&A trends and much more.

Here’s the podcast:

The conversation covers: