Podcast: N-able CEO John Pagliuca on the State of MSPs Heading Into 2023
The conversation, recorded at the N-able Empower 2022 conference, explores how MSPs can "Own the Cloud" while navigating security & talent opportunities.
Credit: Joe Panettieri
What are the major headwinds — or tailwinds — for MSPs heading into 2023? N-able CEO John Pagliuca shares answers in our latest Pinot with Pag podcast.
The conversation, recorded during the N-able Empower 2022 conference, explores how MSPs can “Own the Cloud.” That requires pushing far beyond SaaS reselling to more fully automate cloud customer onboarding, provisioning and workload management. We also explore how N-able is helping MSPs to extend from EDR (endpoint detection and response) toward MDR (managed detection and response). Plus, we spend plenty of time exploring MSP talent building strategies, M&A trends and much more.
Here’s the podcast:
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:54 – Live from N-able’s Empower 2022 conference
- 1:45 – What does it mean for MSPs to “own the cloud?”
- 3:30 – N-able User Hub: An automation platform for Microsoft 365 onboarding and provisioning.
- 5:00 – Cloud Asset Manager: How MSPs can manage Microsoft Azure.
- 7:40 – The Secure Everything strategy: Extending from EDR (endpoint detection and response) to MDR (managed detection and response).
- 8:25 – Sometimes MSPs need more than security software — and that’s where managed EDR and other augmented staff services come in.
- 9:41 – Time to reach for the wine.
- 10:30 – A salute to MSPs that are increasing their valuations, and successfully navigating M&A.
- 11:15 – Are MSP valuations a little frothy right now?
- 12:55 – The quality of earnings in the MSP community is getting better and better.
- 13:45 – Can M&A activity continue at this pace, and will valuations level off?
- 14:40 – Why M&A does not mean the MSP market is shrinking.
- 16:10 – What does it mean to be an Elite MSP partner? Here’s N-able’s definition.
- 18:20 – Helping MSPs to find the right talent — how N-able is working with IT By Design for MSP staff augmentation.
- 20:15 – MSPs and co-managed services: Addressing the labor scarcity challenge for end-customers.
- 22:12 – N-able Empower conferences: Where do we go from here?
