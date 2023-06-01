Pax8, CrowdStrike Partnership Adds Cybersecurity Options for MSPs

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has formed an alliance with cloud cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, giving MSPs access to Crowdstrike Falcon

Cloud commerce marketplace company Pax8 is adding Crowdstrike to its platform. Crowdstrike offers cloud-delivered endpoint protection, cloud workload protection and, identity and data protection. The alliance gives Pax8 MSPs access to the bundled product offerings of the Crowdstrike Falcon platform.

The new alliance recognizes the increasingly complex cybersecurity environment that MSPs are helping their customers to navigate.

Pax8 Alliance with CrowdStrike

George Kurtz, Crowdstrike CEO and co-founder said this in a statement:

“Pax8 and CrowdStrike have a shared appreciation for the critical role MSPs play in protecting businesses of all sizes and helping IT and Security teams close the skills gap to take on modern adversaries. This partnership brings the unparalleled capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to the leading cloud marketplace for MSPs.”

Kurtz further explained how the alliance would work in the Pax8 environment:

MSPs will be able to instantly deploy CrowdStrike – without a reboot – and take advantage of consolidated billing and provisioning automation. Pax8 and CrowdStrike are uniquely positioned to empower MSPs to support their customer’s cybersecurity journeys from device to identity to cloud to data and beyond with the same cutting-edge XDR technology selected by the world’s leading and largest enterprises.”

The Importance of Cybersecurity to MSPs and Their Customers

Here’s what Pax8 CEO John Street had to say about the alliance:

“As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, Pax8 realizes the continuous demand of our partners for top-tier security solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into their cloud offerings. By teaming up with CrowdStrike, MSPs will stay ahead of evolving threats, delivering exceptional value to their customers through the market’s leading XDR platform.”

The CrowdStrike offering is set to launch on the Pax8 Marketplace later this year. CrowdStrike will also be on hand at the Pax8 Beyond event in Denver, June 11-13.