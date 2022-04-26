OpsLevel Hires New Relic Veteran Todd Osborne to Drive Go-to-Market Strategy

OpsLevel -- a software platform that allows developers to track microservices, systems & tools -- hires New Relic veteran Todd Osborne to drive sales.

OpsLevel, a startup that helps software development teams to organize and track their microservices in a centralized portal, has hired New Relic veteran Todd Osborne as head of worldwide sales, the company disclosed in a blog.

OpsLevel, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was founded in 2018. The company’s software platform allows developers to maintain a “modern service catalog” that can “track every microservice and system” — and each team responsible for each service.

OpsLevel’s system of record ultimately allows companies and their developers to track all of their services, systems and tools. To gain visibility, OpsLevel integrates with Git, GitLab, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, PagerDuty, AWS ECR, Datadog, Sentry, Snyk and SonarQube, TechCrunch notes.

OpsLevel, co-founded by PagerDuty veterans John Laban and Kenneth Rose, raised $15 million in Series A funding in March 2022. Venture capital firms that invested in the software company include Threshold Ventures, Vertex Ventures, S28 Capital, Webb Investment Network, and multiple angel investors, TechCrunch indicates.

Todd Osborne Joins OpsLevel: Executive Perspectives

Osborne brings extensive go-to-market experience to OpsLevel. He previously held various global VP of sales positions at New Relic, the well-known monitoring and observability software provider. Earlier, he held key posts at Oracle and the former Sun Microsystems.

In a blog about Osborne’s career move, OpsLevel’s Laban noted:

“Todd has over 20 years of diverse go-to-market experience, most recently as a senior sales leader at New Relic. He brings experience building and leading high-growth sales teams, alliances and partnerships, and vast global leadership experience. Todd will lead the sales, pre-sales, business development, and partner teams.”

Added Osborne:

“The world continues to digitize and the trend will only continue as we recover from the pandemic and business evolves around a hybrid work reality. All companies large and small will continue to evolve to software-driven businesses if they are not already there. Distributed microservice architectures are the norm in the modern software world, but the growth of microservices creates new problems around management, reliability, ownership, compliance and maturity of these environments. This is where OpsLevel shines, and the vision that John and Ken and team have for the future is impressive. Now that the small and agile initial sales efforts have shown success, it is time to scale, and I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to help build a world-class, nimble, diverse and highly successful revenue organization.”

Customer Empathy: A Core Value

As OpsLevel extends beyond engineering to sales talent, the company will remain focused on its five core values, Laban added. They include: