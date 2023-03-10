Sage M&A: Net at Work Acquires Innovation ERP

Technology and business consultancy Net at Work has acquired Innovation ERP, a Sage X3 and Sage 300 consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Net at Work Acquires Innovation ERP

Net at Work, founded in 1996, is based in New York, New York. The company has 526 employees listed on LinkedIn. Net at Work’s areas of expertise include ERP, CRM software, HR software, accounting software, distribution software, manufacturing software, Magento eCommerce, IT consulting, virtualization, cloud computing, managed services, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, business process review, e-commerce, integrations, cloud ERP, hosting, vCIO, HCM, payroll solutions, software, consulting, inventory solutions, fixed asset software, Sage 100, MAS 90, Sage 300, Accpac, Sage 500, Sage X3, Sage Enterprise Management, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage CRM, Infor Saleslogix, Salesforce, Sage HRMS, Sage People, Sage FAS, Abila MIP, Magento, Shopify, Acumatica, Criterion and Sage Intacct.

Innovation ERP, founded in 2012, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Innovation ERP’s areas of expertise include Sage, Sage X3, Sage 300, process manufacturing, Mixed Mode Manufacturing, Financial Reporting, CRM, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Nutraceutical.

The acquisition expands the reach of Net at Work’s Sage practices and deepens its digital solutions portfolio, the companies said. Innovation ERP’s team will join Net at Work.

Alex Solomon, Net at Work co-president, commented on the news:

“We’re excited to welcome Innovation ERP as the newest member of the Net at Work family, as they are one of the most respected Sage ERP partners. The acquisition brings additional world-class talent to our already industry-leading Sage group, further improving our ability to support the current needs of our clients, and when ready, migrating their legacy systems to next-gen systems.”

Jeff Moncrief co-owner of Innovation ERP, added: