MSP Software Funding: PSG Invests In Apple Mac Device Management Provider Addigy

Growth equity firm PSG has invested in Addigy, a provider of Apple Mac device management software for MSPs and IT teams. Financial terms of the investment and Addigy’s company valuation were not disclosed.

Addigy, founded in 2013, develops cloud-based MDM (mobile device management) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) software for Apple devices. The Miami, Florida-based company has 66 employees listed on LinkedIn. Addigy’s multi-tenant software now has more than 1,500 customers that support more than 4,000 end-customer organizations worldwide, the firm indicated.

Addigy Funding: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the funding, Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn said:

“Addigy has developed one of the most advanced Apple device management platforms by combining RMM and MDM technologies. Our PSG investment is key to our ambitions to expand globally and pioneer key ecosystem integrations to allow Apple devices to be fully integrated within IT organization workflows. I am very excited to partner with PSG, a leading SaaS growth investor, and continue Addigy’s trajectory of innovation with an aim towards meeting the rapidly evolving needs of IT teams and towards providing our customers the highest level of support.”

Added Rick Essex, managing director at PSG:

“This is a space we have been watching for some time, and in our view, the product Jason and his team developed and brought to the MDM market fills a key need for IT teams and MSPs, specifically with its understanding and expertise of the macOS software. We believe Addigy’s platform provides an agile solution with the ability to scale and support Apple device integration for businesses as they grow. We are excited to work with the team to bring this solution to a broader range of corporations and MSPs.”

Apple Device Management: Software Company Investments, Acquisitions

Investor activity in and around the Apple device management market has been steady and strong. Example deals include:

Meanwhile, multiple MSP software providers now offer Mac-oriented RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capabilities for MSPs. Familiar names like ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able are in the Apple RMM software market.

Still, Addigy focuses purely on the Apple market. And Apple CEO Jason Dettbarn has spent his career designing products for MSPs. Generally speaking, that means Addigy’s software capabilities in many areas go deeper in the Apple-MSP market.