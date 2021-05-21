Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 21 May 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, ConnectWise, Cytracom, Datto, Linkbynet, ServiceNow, UiPath RPA training & more.

by Joe Panettieri • May 21, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. UCaaS for MSPs – John Tippett Jumps In: Cytracom hires Datto & SnapAV veteran John Tippett as COO. Plus, CEO Zane Conkle doubles down on UCaaS innovations for MSPs that serve small businesses.

9. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2021: The list spans MSPs in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government services and more.

8. Top 10 ServiceNow Service Provider Partners: From giants like Accenture, KPMG and DXC to boutique IT service management (ITSM) consulting firms, here are the top ServiceNow partners.

7. Podcast: ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity: Chief Revenue Officer Clint Maddox explains the new ConnectWise Partner Program; initial cybersecurity components; and next moves.

6. UiPath Expands Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Training: UiPath partnerships expand robotic process automation (RPA) education in Europe. Plus, virtual RPA conferences drive software bot training.

5. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 270 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

4. Accenture Acquires Linkbynet: The acquisition aligns with Accenture’s Cloud First business.

3. Accenture M&A List: A look at nearly 60 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and IT consulting companies.

2. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

