10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 10 September 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Automation Anywhere, Electric.ai, Hexaware, IBM, Kyndryl, Techvera, Workday, Zimit & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Workday Acquires Zimit: The deal will integrate CPQ (configure price quote) software built specifically for services industries with Workday’s Professional Services Automation (PSA) software. In some ways, the deal sounds similar to MSP-friendly software tools such as ConnectWise Sell (formerly Quosal) integrated with ConnectWise Manage. But it’s unclear if Workday will come down into the MSP-centric SMB software market.

9. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

8. M&A – 90 Accenture Acquisitions Listed: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

7. Electric Acquires Techvera MSP: Electric CEO Ryan Denehy and Techvera CEO Reese Ormand explain the deal.

6. Carlyle Group Acquiring Hexaware?: Private equity firm The Carlyle Group appears poised to acquire India IT services firm Hexaware Technologies, reports say. KKR, Bain Capital & Teleperformance also are interested.

5. Where Is Huawei Banned?: A list of every country that has banned Huawei’s networking equipment, 5G gear and various products. Also, a list of countries that permit the use of such gear — along with the debate about such deployments.

4. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

3. Automation Anywhere IPO?: The next big technology company initial public offering (IPO) may involve robotic process automation software…

2. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

1. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…