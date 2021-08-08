The list of companies that require coronavirus vaccinations for in-office employees continues to grow. Moreover, many of those businesses will require contractors and consultants — including MSPs, IT consulting firms and cybersecurity providers — to show proof of covid-19 vaccination before permitting on-site office visits.

Admittedly, requiring employees to be vaccinated has stirred debate. Those who favor the requirement often position it as a public health issue — especially as the highly contagious Delta variant rapidly spreads across the United States. Those who oppose the vaccination requirement often position it as a health, human rights, religious, or personal liberty concern — especially since the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has not fully approved covid-19 vaccines.

For those navigating customer engagements, business trips and employment considerations, below is a regularly updated list of companies that require employee vaccinations for covid-19. Also: Scroll down for a list of companies that say they won’t require vaccinations, and look further below for a list of businesses that have delayed their office re-openings amid the Delta variant’s spread. Send Us Updates: Which companies and organizations did we miss? Please email me the details: Joe@AfterNines.com.

Companies, Businesses, and Organizations that Require Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations

Disney: See Walt Disney Co. further below…

Cisco Systems: The networking company has required the limited number of employees working in its offices in July 2021 and August 2021 to be fully vaccinated, guidance it will likely extend into the fall as its offices reopen more broadly. Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 30, 2021.

Facebook: Employees coming to work on any of its U.S. campuses would need to be vaccinated, though how the policy is implemented will depend on local regulations. In a statement, Lori Goler, a vice president of people at Facebook, said the company has a process for working with those who choose not to receive a vaccine for medical or other reasons. She added that the company will “be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves.” Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 28, 2021.

Goldman Sachs: Employees are required to report their vaccine status to the company, a policy that was instituted on June 10, 2021. Failure to do so comes with specific consequences. Unvaccinated employees are required to get a rapid Covid-19 test on site at the Goldman Sachs office and will be tested regularly. Employees who test positive will immediately be asked to leave the building. Source: CNN, July 29, 2021.

Google: CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on July 28, 2021, that the Mountain View, Calif.-based company would begin requiring anyone on its U.S. campuses to be vaccinated in the coming weeks. Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 28, 2021.

Los Angeles, California: The city if Los Angeles will require employees to get vaccinated or get tested. Source: Los Angeles Times, July 27, 2021.

Microsoft: The cloud and software giant will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the United States, starting in September 2021. Source: The Seattle Times, August 3, 2021.

Morgan Stanley: Employees must get Covid-19 vaccines before returning to its New York offices. Staff were required to disclose their vaccination status to the bank by July 1, 2021. Starting July 12, 2021, employees, contingent workers, clients and visitors are required to confirm that they were vaccinated before entering Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester County, New York. Source: The Wall Street Journal, June 23, 2021.

Netflix: The streaming video company told its producers it would require everyone working in close contact with actors on U.S. Netflix productions to be vaccinated. Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 28, 2021.

Tyson Foods: The meat packer said its 120,000 U.S. employees must be fully vaccinated in 2021, though some 56,000 already are, according to the company. Source: CNBC, August 3, 2021.

Uber: U.S. office staff will need to be vaccinated to return to in-person work, but drivers won’t be required to have vaccinations. Source: CNBC, August 5, 2021.

United Airlines: Employees must be vaccinated five weeks after the FDA fully approves a Covid vaccine or five weeks after September 20, 2021, whichever is first. Source: CNBC, August 6, 2012.

Walmart: Multiple updates…

The retail store and e-commerce giant will require all corporate staff to be vaccinated — but not store or warehouse workers. A statement from the company reads: “…We have made the decision to require all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. This includes all new hires.” Source : Walmart, July 30, 2021.

Walmart has made it mandatory for its retail workers in U.S. counties with substantial or high transmission of coronavirus to wear masks in its stores, clubs and distribution centers, according to a memo. Source: NBC News, July 30, 2021.

Walt Disney Co: The family entertainment, media and theme park giant is requiring much of its U.S. workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new Disney policy eventually could be extended to cover tens of thousands of union workers at Disney’s theme parks, including in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida. Source: Los Angeles Times, July 30, 2021.

Companies That Won’t Mandate Coronavirus Vaccines: Manufacturing giants such as Caterpillar, General Electric and Snap-On won’t require vaccinations. The same is true for the the big three U.S. automakers — General Motors Company (GM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ford Motor Company (F), according to The Wall Street Journal (August 4, 2021).

Delta Variant Delays Office Re-Openings

Here are companies that have pushed back various office re-openings and in-office employee work amid the Delta variant’s spread:

Amazon: Multiple updates…

Amazon.com extended its work-from-home period to Jan. 3, 2022, from its earlier guidance of September 7, 2021 for the United States and other countries it did not name. Source : Reuters, August 5, 2021.

Warehouse workers will be required to wear masks. Source: NBC News, August 6, 2021.

Apple: The iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch maker delayed its return to the office from September 2021 until at least October 2021. Source: Bloomberg, July 20, 2021.

Lyft: The ride hailing service pushed back its planned office reopening to February 2022 from September 2021. Source: The New York Times, July 28, 2021.

Microsoft: The company delayed its return to the office by nearly a month, from September 2021 until October 4, 2021. Source: The Seattle Times, August 3, 2021.

Twitter: The social media network closed its offices in New York and San Francisco and paused future office re-openings, effective immediately. Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 28, 2021.