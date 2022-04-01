10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 01 April 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E & MSP news stories involved Accenture, Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn, Apple, Cisco, Datto, Electric.ai, Google Cloud, HP, Poly, Vista Equity Partners & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Apple Mac Management for MSPs Explained: Jason Dettbarn, CEO of Addigy, explains how Apple-focused MSPs are growing faster than the overall managed IT services market.

9. NTT Data Acquires Vectorform: The deal boosts NTT Data’s digital transformation and customer experience (CX) expertise.

8. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Readers are consuming our 2021 research while we prepare to release the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022 during our April 21 webcast.

7. Accenture M&A List – 105 Buyouts: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. Datto Explores Potential Sale: The MSP technology provider is publicly held and backed by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. But additional private equity firms have expressed interest in Datto.

5. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: The latest government and regulatory moves involving Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft…

4. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 300 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

3. MSP Achieves Unicorn Status: An MSP focused on SaaS application management, raises another $20 million and achieves $1 billion valuation status. Here’s what you need to know about Electric.

2. HP Inc. Acquires Poly: The PC and printer giant acquires a shrinking video conferencing company — but vows to deliver growth in battle vs. Cisco and other video conferencing hardware makers.

1. Google Cloud Layoffs: What the targeted Google Cloud job cuts and reorganization potentially mean for MSPs and MSSPs that offer public cloud services.