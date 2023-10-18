Marco Technologies Expands with Acquisition of Two East Coast Printer Companies

Marco Technologies has helped shore up its position on the East Coast with the acquisition of Laser Tone Business Systems, based in Milford, DE, and Hunter Business Systems, located in Monroe Township, NJ. Financial information was not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 286 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Marco Technologies, founded in 1973, is based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The company has more than 1,100 employees listed on LinkedIn. Marco’s areas of expertise include IT and Security, Copiers and Printers, Voice, Audio and Visual, and Managed Services.

Hunter Business Systems, founded in 1993, is based in Monroe Township, NJ. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. Hunter Business Systems specializes in office automation specialists, Canon, Ricoh, Oce, Mutoh, MFP's Sales, wide format plotters & service, total print management services, managed IT services, document workflow, records retention and compliance, and professional services.

While it isn’t exactly clear what the connection is, Hunter and Laser Tone are both operated by the same individual, Steve Martin.

Marco's Continued Growth

With these acquisitions, Marco has now expanded its presence to 13 states. Marco initially established its footprint on the East Coast in 2018 and has since grown its presence in states including Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Previous deals from the company include December 2019, when the company acquired Somerset, New Jersey-based Image Systems for Business Inc. In May of the same year, Marco bought Accent Business Solutions, a copier/printer company in Wisconsin. In September 2021, Marco bought Wisconsin Imaging Solutions.

Marco’s M&A: Executive Insight

Steve Martin, of Laser Tone and Hunter Business Systems, commented:

"We are proud to announce that Laser Tone Business Systems and Hunter Business Systems are joining the Marco Team. Marco Technologies, with its extensive offerings, was the best fit for our customers and sales team. Marco will continue to put the customers first and has a long history of great employee relationships. We are confident as we move into this next phase, that our customers will be well taken care of. Marco will continue to cover the territories that both companies have nurtured along the way.”

Doug Albregts, CEO of Marco, commented:

“Marco looks forward to continuing both Laser Tone and Hunter Business Systems’ commitment to satisfying their clients and expanding the services and technical expertise we can provide them. We welcome the opportunity to service clients in Delaware and New Jersey, and welcome the new employees to Marco.”