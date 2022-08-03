Kaseya Executive VP Seeks to Further Empower Datto’s MSP Partners

Kaseya has promoted Dan Tomaszewski to executive VP of channel. The move comes roughly six weeks after Kaseya completed the $6.2 billion Datto acquisition, and roughly seven weeks before the DattoCon 2022 conference in Washington, D.C.

Tomaszewski is a familiar name in the managed IT services market. He ran his own MSP from 2014 through 2018. Then, he joined Kaseya through the ID Agent security acquisition of 2019. Within the Kaseya partner ecosystem, Tomaszewski is known for building Powered Services — a sales and marketing enablement platform that helps MSPs to win new customer business. Looking ahead, Tomaszewski plans to extend those Powered Services learnings to the Datto partner base, according to a brief e-mail interview with ChannelE2E.

Interview: Kaseya Executive VP Dan Tomaszewski

Here’s a recap of the conversation…

ChannelE2E: What are your key partner priorities for the second half of 2022?

Tomaszewski: My primary focus is to give the Datto customers immediate value from the acquisition. This includes giving them access to more MSP enablement resources as it relates to sales, marketing and operations. Our CEO Fred Voccola is committed to ensuring that Datto customers have immediate access to all the same tools that our legacy Kaseya customers have, in order to empower them to be more successful and profitable.

ChannelE2E: Will your role focus on MSPs consuming Kaseya’s solutions, or VARs selling Kaseya solutions into corporate IT departments – or a mix of both?

Tomaszewski: Today, the work we do is focused on MSPs and with Datto being 100% MSP-focused, that is my top priority – and one I am truly honored to lead.

ChannelE2E: How will you coordinate your efforts with the Datto business?

Tomaszewski: I am already in collaboration with my counterparts at Datto and we are working together to create a shared vision for the future. They are an amazing group of people who truly care about their customers as much as we do. We are excited about what’s to come and how that will help MSPs be more efficient and increase their bottom line.

Marching Toward DattoCon 2022

Next up, Kaseya and Datto are preparing for the DattoCon 2022 conference, which is set for September 11-13 in Washington, D.C. Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola and Datto Senior VP of Business Development Rob Rae are confirmed to keynote the event.

The march toward the event involved some drama. A Voccola town hall with some Datto employees touched some raw nerves in July 2022. And some Datto employees have exited the business since the deal closed — though that’s to be expected in any M&A deal of this size.

All that said, the overall Kaseya and Datto product lines have some clear strengths in such areas as RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation) and data protection. And in recent years, both companies have extended into various cybersecurity and cloud markets.

For Tomaszewski, the opportunity to engage Datto partners with Powered Services is substantial. Indeed, Datto served more than 19,200 MSP partners as of Q1 2022, according to a May 2022 earnings statement.