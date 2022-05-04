Kaseya-Datto M&A Timeline: Key Dates, What’s Next for MSP Partners
Kaseya’s pending $6.2 billion acquisition of Datto, funded by private equity firm Insight Partners, is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The deal will create a massive software provider that assists MSPs with business automation, IT management, security and data protection capabilities.
But what’s truly next — especially in terms of Kaseya-Datto M&A deal milestones? Glad you asked. Here’s a timeline of dates and developments for MSPs to note. Keep checking back for new dates and milestones.
April 11, 2022 – Kaseya announces agreement to acquire Datto:
- Potential MSP Upside: The deal provides clear potential upside for MSPs that run Datto’s data protection and PSA (professional services automation) software, and Kaseya’s popular RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platforms.
- Potential MSP Concerns: Some MSPs — particularly some smaller service providers — worry that the two corporate cultures won’t blend, and that Datto’s fanatical focus on MSP community could suffer. Also of concern: Some MSPs fret about Kaseya’s licensing policies and support.
- A Key Priority for Kaseya: Datto supports more than 18,500 MSPs — and roughly 1,400 of those MSPs spend at least $100,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue) with Datto, according to a February 2022 earnings report from the company. It’s a safe bet Kaseya will work hard to retain and grow relations with those influential MSPs.
Week of April 19, 2022
- Kaseya CEO Vows MSP Support: Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola — through multiple media reports and during an appearance at Robin Robins’ conference — vowed to properly support the Datto partner base.
- Big Antitrust Concerns? Not Really, But: Multiple sources check in with ChannelE2E, asking if the Kaseya-Datto deal will potentially trigger antitrust scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice. It’s safe to expect the U.S. federal government to give the pending M&A deal a look. But we expect the deal to be approved.
- ConnectBooster Chatter: Some MSPs have threatened to petition the government with complaints about licensing changes and price hikes involving ConnectBooster — a business that Kaseya allegedly owns. Still, Kaseya as of March 2022 said it had “no information to share” regarding ConnectBooster and that ownership rumor, ChannelE2E reported at the time.
- Bottom Line: Again, ChannelE2E suspects the federal government will give the Kaseya-Datto deal a look. If a request for more information surfaces — which is common — it could trigger another 30-day cycle on the M&A timeline, some sources suggest. Still, ChannelE2E does not anticipate the deal getting blocked. The MSP software industry, after all, is filled with healthy established rivals and well-funded upstarts that are gaining traction.
April 26, 2022 – Datto’s Strength — And Potential Weakness?:
- Cloud-Managed Hardware: Datto announced a new storage appliance called the SIRIS 5. The news essentially reinforces one of Datto’s greatest strengths — and a potential weakness. Namely, the company’s dependence on hardware appliances.
- Reality Check: Datto and mainstream media continue to position the company as a provider of security and cloud-based software solutions. That’s mostly true. And the business has been growing. But the descriptors gloss over the fact that Datto has a massive installed base of on-premises storage devices that link to cloud-based services. If pure cloud storage services somehow disrupt appliance-based business models, one of Datto’s greatest revenue streams could be at risk. Moreover, Datto’s network hardware business hasn’t lived up to company expectations, ChannelE2E believes.
- Datto Pivots: Datto remains committed to that SIRIS appliance business, but the company has also pushed hard into pure cloud storage and data protection services that don’t require on-premises hardware appliances. Examples include Cloud Continuity for PCs, and Continuity for Microsoft Azure. Still, the Azure service is quite new and essentially late to market compared to multiple venture-backed data protection services that run on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.
April 27, 2022 – Kaseya-Datto Clean-Room? (Not Yet)
- What is an M&A Clean Room?: A clean room team is a “secure environment in which consultants, designated employees, or both can receive competitively sensitive information while continuing to adhere to the antitrust laws” during the M&A process, Deloitte notes.
- Not Yet: Kaseya and Datto have not yet set up an M&A clean-room team, Kaseya confirmed to ChannelE2E. The apparent reason? It’s simply too early in the M&A process, and communications between the companies remains minimal but cordial ahead of the deal’s expected finalization in the second half of 2022.
- An example M&A Clean Room: When Hewlett-Packard acquired Compaq in 2002, a clean room team (spanning both companies) worked to identify and coordinate HP-Compaq product roadmaps and organizational changes ahead of the M&A deal’s finalization.
Still to Come: Next Kaseya-Datto M&A Milestones
May 10, 2022 – Datto Quarterly Earnings Expected: Datto plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on or before May 10, 2022. However, the company will not host a conference call with Wall Street analysts because of the pending company sale to Kaseya.
June 20-23, 2022 – Kaseya Conference: Kaseya is scheduled to host the Kaseya Connect IT Global 2022 conference for MSPs and IT professionals in Las Vegas.
September 11-13, 2022 – Datto Conference: Datto is scheduled to host the DattoCon 2022 conference for MSPs in Washington, D.C. As of May 4, 2022, the official DattoCon 2022 conference website still lists a “save the date” rather than conference speakers, agendas and content.
Among the big wildcards: Will the M&A deal with Kaseya close before or after DattoCon?
Keep checking back for continued timeline updates.
