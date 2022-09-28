DXC Technology Buyout?: Private Equity May Acquire IT Consulting Firm, Report Says

DXC Technology has received takeover interest from at least one private equity firm, and the IT consulting giant has hired financial and M&A advisors to chart a potential path forward, Bloomberg reported.

The M&A speculation comes after DXC sold off multiple business units from March 2020 through August 2022 (see timeline further below). Overall revenue at the company was $3.71 billion for Q1 of fiscal 2023, down 10.5% from Q1 of fiscal 2022.

DXC has not commented about the potential sale of the company, and/or speculation about the company’s ownership status.

DXC Seeks to Improve Balance Sheet, Cash Flow

In an August 2022 statement about the DXC’s earnings, CEO Mike Salvino said:

“Our transformation journey is creating value and we are confident that we are taking the right steps for DXC in the short term that will set us up for success in the long term. I am pleased with the quality of company DXC has become with our stable debt, sound capital allocation strategy, focus on free cash flow generation, investment grade credit profile, improved governance, and our consistent growth in GBS. Our focus now is to accelerate our cost optimization to drive out $500 million in cost by year end, setting the company up for long term success.”

DXC Technology, based in Ashburn, Virginia, has 94,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key areas of expertise include business process outsourcing, analytics and engineering, application modernization, security, cloud migrations, IT outsourcing, and workplace modernization projects

Timeline: DXC Buyout Rumors, Asset Sales

Here is a regularly updated timeline tracking a potential DXC Technology company sale:

Hot MSP, IT Services Market Also Has Laggards

Although the overall IT services and IT consulting markets remain strong, multiple global systems integrators and enterprise MSPs are under-performing the market. In addition to DXC, market laggards that are seeking to improve financial performance include Atos and Rackspace among many others.