ConnectWise Reorganizes Around Four Business Units; Names CISO

ConnectWise , a provider of software, services and community solutions to MSPs, has reorganized around four new business units, each of which has a general manager reporting to CEO Jason Magee. Moreover, Patrick Beggs has been named CISO.

The units include:

Unified Monitoring and Management, led by GM Ameer Karim; Business Management, led by GM Jake Varghese; Cybersecurity, led by GM Raffael Marty; and Asio Platform, led by GM Jeff Bishop.

According to ConnectWise, each business unit has dedicated product management and other resources — and accountability for roadmaps and on-time delivery. Each business unit must also drive “positive experience for partners across sales, product support, services, partner success and the broader ConnectWise system.”

This may the first major ConnectWise reorganization since the company, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, acquired Continuum in October 2019.

