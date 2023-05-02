Channel Veteran Kenny Ash Joins Thrive as Head of Channels

Cybersecurity and digital transformation managed services provider Thrive has appointed channel industry veteran Kenny Ash as its new Head of Channels.

In his new role, Ash is responsible for leading Thrive’s channel sales nationally and aligning the channel team with training, education and development while driving new partnerships, the company said.

Kenny Ash Becomes Thrive’s Head of Channels

Ash is a well-known industry leader with more than a decade of global channel leadership experience. Before coming to Thrive, Ash served as the Vice President of Channel Sales for TierPoint, an information technology and data center services provider. TierPoint offers colocation, cloud computing and managed IT services. After joining TierPoint in 2016, he was instrumental in the success of TierPoint’s channel program. Ash also spent five years at Peak 10 in channel sales management and direct sales positions with a primary focus on partner acquisition, sales revenue and lead generation.

“I’m thrilled to join Thrive as the new Head of Channels,” said Ash. “Thrive’s growth has been on an extraordinary trajectory and I’m proud to lead a world-class channel team by unlocking new opportunities and partnerships to better serve the agent community and customers.”

“Kenny has demonstrated remarkable and proven channel sales leadership and we are excited to leverage his expertise to grow Thrive’s elite channel program,” said John Holland, CRO of Thrive. “Kenny’s forward-thinking, combined with our disruptive technology and our portfolio of advanced NextGen Managed Cybersecurity Services, will be a gamechanger in the channel space.”

Thrive’s Recent Growth

The appointment of Ash comes as Thrive is in the midst of growth. Last week, Thrive acquired Storagepipe, a cloud, data protection, managed services, and cybersecurity provider. Storagepipe is Thrive’s sixth acquisition in 2022 and its third acquisition outside of the United States since 2021.

In November 2022, the company acquired UK-based IT support company Custard Technical Services. Thrive’s U.S.-based deals involved Edge Technology Group, SouthTech, Preemo and DSM.