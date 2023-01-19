Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 19 January 2023
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Logically’s New CEO: Logically has named its new CEO. Joshua Skeens will take the chief executive position over from Michelle Accardi. Skeens previously served as COO of the company. He joined the company in 2021 when Logically acquired the MSSP Cerdant.
- Cyber Security Partnership: CompTIA, an information technology (IT) certification and training body, has acquired TestOut, which provides solutions for training, courseware, online labs, performance-based exams, and more. Financial terms of the deal were not shared.
- Digital Automation Acquisition: Digital automation and energy management firm Schneider Electric has acquired AVEVA, an industrial software developer headquartered in England. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Spectrotel Acquisition: – Grain Management, an investment firm and solutions provider to the global broadband industry, has acquired Spectrotel, a next-generation aggregator and integrated technology services provider. As part of the deal, Spectrotel’s founder and CEO, Jack Dayan, will retain a minority stake in the company and Ross Artale, Spectrotel’s president and COO will take the CEO position. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Microsoft Confirms Azure Layoffs: Microsoft has confirmed that its recently announced layoffs will include employees from its Azure cloud business, the Information reports. Microsoft CEO Satya Microsoft confirmed that the company plans to reduce its workforce by 10,000 employees, incurring a cost of $1.2 billion related to the layoffs. This comes as the cloud service provider faces declining demand for cloud services.
