Atlassian Marketplace M&A: Tempo Software Acquires Amovos SRO and Old Street Solutions

Tempo Software has acquired Amovos SRO, which operates the Old Street Solutions brand. Old Street Solutions is an Atlassian Marketplace Partner that offers Custom Charts for Jira and Custom Charts for Confluence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tempo software, founded in 2015, is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The company has 230 employees listed on LinkedIn. Tempo’s areas of expertise include SaaS, JIRA, Agile, Time Tracking, Resource Management, Financial Management, Budgeting, Enterprise Software, Project Management, Portfolio Management, and Cloud.

Amovos SRO/Old Street Solutions, founded in 2018, is based in London, England. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Amovos SRO/Old Street Solutions’ areas of expertise include Jira, Atlassian, ITSM, Confluence, Automation for Jira, ScriptRunner, Atlassian Consultancy, Atlassian Cloud, Content Management, IT Service Management, Jira Configuration, Jira Integration, Data visualization, Jira Service Management, and Jira Reporting.

The acquisition will expand Tempo’s Atlassian-based product suite and enable greater productivity and collaboration, the companies said.

Tempo Acquires Old Street Solutions: Executive Insights

Mark Lorion, CEO at Tempo Software, commented on the news:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Old Street Solutions to Tempo, as it marks another significant step forward in our mission to empower teams to work better together. Data visualization and reporting capabilities are essential to any Strategic Portfolio Management solution and help our customers to make informed decisions and improve their product development processes. Through it, we enable organizations to see their entire process clearly and to gain insights into optimizing their plans, capacity, and costs.”

Chris Cooke, CEO at Old Street Solutions added:

“Tempo is committed to empowering adaptability and helping teams collaborate efficiently in Atlassian without overwhelming their capacity. At Old Street Solutions, we share a similar mission: revolutionizing how organizations work by making the Atlassian ecosystem easy and accessible for everyone. In joining Tempo, we will be able to bring our award-winning products to an even larger audience and immediately empower flexible portfolio management for the world’s leading organizations.”

About Tempo and Old Street Solutions

Tempo surpassed $100 million in ARR in 2022. Tempo helps organizations across various industries better collaborate on Jira and other collaborative work management platforms and was named Atlassian Partner of the Year for Enterprise App Services in 2022.

Old Street Solutions’ flagship product is Custom Charts for Jira, one of the fastest-growing paid apps on the Atlassian Marketplace. Custom Charts for Jira let users build data visualization charts and reports for numerous processes and teams, including Agile, hybrid working, IT Service Management (ITSM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM). Old Street Solutions also offers Custom Jira Charts for Confluence to improve collaboration by making Jira reporting accessible to those who only work in Confluence, the company said.