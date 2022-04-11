5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 11 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 11, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – Private Equity and Security Softwre: Thoma Bravo is acquiring SailPoint Technologies, though the deal includes a go-shop period that allows SailPoint to solicit higher bids for the security business.

2. Private Equity and IT Services: Private equity firms may be looking to acquire Interactive, the massive IT service provider in Australia, according to a local media report.

3. Partner Program – Communication Services: Granite Telecommunications has launched a new partner program for value-added resellers (VARs).

4. Executive Leadership – IT Consulting and Services: Wipro has hired Capgemini veteran Anis Chenchah as CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).

5. Hosting Provider Launches SMB Security Services: Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), a cloud services provider focused on application hosting and virtual desktops, has launched managed security services. The services span Managed Firewall, Managed SIEM, Managed EDR with EPP, and Managed email security. Key partners include Proofpoint for email security and CrowdStrike for EDR, the hosting provider said.

6. Managed Services – Executive Resignation: Ericsson’s Managed Services leader, Peter Laurin, will exit the telecom equipment maker on August 15, 2022, to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

7. Right to Repair: Google announced more options to help consumers repair Pixel phones. Related: See all Right to Repair updates involving Apple, Google, Samsung and policy makers.

8. AI Regulations: The California Fair Employment and Housing Council (FEHC) recently took a major step towards regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in connection with employment decision-making, according to JD Supra. Related: See all AI regulation updates here.

