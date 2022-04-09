Right to Repair: Everything You Need to Know

Right to Repair legislation, laws and policies; plus Right to Repair developments involving Apple, Google, Samsung, smartphones, farm equipment & more.

The debate and occasional legal battles continue between Right to Repair advocates vs. manufacturers and technology companies. The crux of the matter: Should customers have the right to repair devices and products (for instance, smartphones) on their own — or should device makers maintain the right to limit who can service such devices?

The debate is particularly important for independent service providers and consumers that want to maintain and troubleshoot equipment on their own — without running up additional supplier or certified partner costs. On the flip-side, device and equipment makers sometimes argue that the Right to Repair may actually lead to consumers causing more damage to devices.

The overall Right to Repair debate now extends worldwide — and has implications far beyond traditional IT products. Indeed, Right to Repair has a lengthy history in the world of automobiles. It’s also a hot-button issue for farmers and the agriculture market. And the topic may even influence commercial kitchen equipment repairs in fast-food chains.

Here’s a timeline tracking Right to Repair debates, pending and rejected legislation, laws, technology company perspectives and more.

Right to Repair: 2022 Legislation and Milestones (So Far)

April 8, 2022: A bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would have provided farmers and independent repair shops with the necessary digital tools to repair agriculture equipment will not be voted on during the current session. Source: DTN.

April 8, 2022: Google announced more options to help consumers repair Pixel phones. Starting later this year, genuine Pixel spare parts will be available for purchase at ifixit.com for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries where Pixel is available. Source: Google.

April 8, 2022: The European Union has taken a further step toward implementing Right to Repair laws, with the latest vote backing proposals regarding repairability, and adding a requirement that manufacturers increase the warranty periods. Source: AppleInsider.

April 8, 2022: A right to repair bill could speed up powered wheelchair fixes. Source: 5280.com.

April 6, 2022: Should the Right to Repair and associated laws extend to bionic body parts? Source: IEEE Spectrum.

March 31, 2022: Samsung Galaxy device owners will be able to take product repair into their own hands for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S21 family of products, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ beginning this summer. Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung is collaborating with iFixit on this program. Source: Samsung Electronics America.

March 27, 2022: Broken ice cream machines in McDonald’s fast food restaurants ultimately triggered a Right to Repair lawsuit. Source: FindLaw.

March 23, 2022: A Massachusetts Right to Repair court case decision was delayed. Source: Tire Review. March 21, 2022: John Deere announced expanded Right to Repair capabilities for customers. Farmers have complained that currently, they must call on Deere-certified technicians to do that work, effectively preventing them from making their own repairs. Sources: John Deere, Des Moines Register.

March 11, 2022: Maryland lawmakers rejected legislation that would increase farmers’ ability to fix their machinery. Source: Lancaster Farming.

March 10 2022: The U.S. PIRG gave apple an “F”grade in terms of iPhone repairability, alleging Apple makes it very difficult for users to repair their own devices. Source: Tech The Lead.

February 21, 2022: A Right to Repair bill received some some pushback at Georgia’s state Capitol. Source: Local media.

February 3, 2022: U.S. lawmakers introduced Right to Repair legislation to ensure consumers can get vehicles, electronic devices and agriculture equipment serviced by independent outlets. Source: Reuters.

January 25, 2022: President Biden became the first U.S. president to extensively and formally back the Right to Repair movement. Source: ExtremeTech.

Right to Repair: 2021 Legislation and Milestones

November 17, 2021: Apple announced Self Service Repair, which will provide customers with access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available in early 2022 in the the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Source: Apple.

October 7, 2021: Microsoft agreed to take concrete steps to facilitate the independent repair of its devices following pressure from its shareholders. Source: Grist.

July 21, 2021: The FTC voted unanimously to enforce Right to Repair. Source: Wired.

July 9, 2021: President Biden signed an executive order, asking the FTC to force tech companies to let consumers repair their own devices—or use the technician of their choice—instead of having to use authorized repair technicians. Source: Fortune.

May 3, 2021: Companies that contribute to lobbying efforts against Right to Repair are cumulatively worth about $10.7 trillion. Source: U.S. PIRG (Public Interest Research Group).

May 2021: The FTC issued a report stating that it “stands ready to work with legislators, either at the state or federal level, in order to ensure that consumers have choices when they need to repair products that they purchase and own.” Source: FTC.

