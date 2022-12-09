5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 09 December 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 9, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Sharon Florentine, managing contributing editor.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Partnership – Identity and Access Management (IAM): ConnectWise and Evo Security, as expected, announced a global partnership that involves identity and access management (IAM) solutions for MSPs. Clues about the relationship first emerged during the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference in November.

2. Partner Program: Anju Software has launched a CRO Partner Program led by VP Mike Loftus. Anju provides adaptive technologies for clinical trials, medical affairs, and data services across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

3. Managed IT Services for K-12 Schools: ENA by Zayo has launched ENA Ally — a new suite of vendor-neutral IT consulting services for K–12 schools. Zayo acquired ENA (Education Networks of America) earlier this year.

4. M&A – UCaaS Testing Services: 8×8 has sold its Callstats business to Spearline of Ireland for an undisclosed sum. The move comes amid a recent CEO change at 8×8, which apparently is exploring additional asset sales…

5. Broadcom Momentum: Broadcom forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment, Reuters said. The momentum statement comes as Broadcom seeks to finalize the VMware acquisition.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences