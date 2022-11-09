ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 Live Blog: MSP News and Analysis

ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 is under way in Orlando, Florida. Hundreds — perhaps thousands — of MSP attendees have already arrived ahead of potential Hurricane Nicole and long before the main session kicks off later today (November 9).

ChannelE2E is on-site to cover all of the MSP software partnerships, cybersecurity alliances and business automation developments here at the conference. Keep checking this blog for multiple updates. Here’s the action so far…

9. Endpoint Security: PC Matic is introducing an Invent-certified application allowlisting integration to the ConnectWise marketplace for both Automate and Manage customers.

8. Closing the MSP Talent Gap: How can MSPs find the right talent — including talent that’s already trained to understand the IT services market? I suspect we might get some newly updated answers later today (November 9). What’s potentially on the way? Hmmm… how about a talent building supply chain? Stay tuned…

7. ConnectWise Software Platforms – Asio Update?: The 2021 event focused on Asio (pronounced A-Zee-Ohh) — a unified platform that provides a more modern software foundation for future ConnectWise software development projects. The first product to run atop Asio is ConnectWise RMM, which is positioned as the next generation of ConnectWise Automate. We’re mot sure the new RMM — built atop Asio — is performing so far with MSPs. Also, we don’t know when ConnectWise Manage — the professional services automation platform — will move to an Asio code base. We’ll be poking around for answers to those Asio questions and more.

6. MSP Software Startups: Three startups — AlertOps, HumanizeIT and Vonahi Security are finalists in the PitchIT competition — which is somewhat similar to Shark Tank. Each finalist will present their solutions on center stage to the live audience and expert panel of judges for a chance to win $70,000.

5. Automated Penetration Testing: Vonahi Security now integrates with ConnectWise Manage.

4. Rob Rae is On-Site: Former Kaseya and Datto executive Rob Rae is on-site at the conference. Yada, yada, yada. Stay tuned.

3. ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee: ChannelE2E caught some extensive time with ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee at the Rosen Shingle Creek on November 8. It wasn’t an interview. Instead, we compared notes on life and the industry. Magee appeared to be relaxed while mingling with scores of MSPs at the on-site bar. It’s a safe bet his keynote will help MSPs to further understand the current economic climate along with potential opportunities and challenges.

2. ConnectWise Prepping for Potential Business Sale?: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. I could be wrong, but I don’t expect massive M&A news here at the conference. If I had to make an educated guess, I think private equity firm Thoma Bravo may look to sell ConnectWise sometime in 2023. I don’t expect big technology companies (i.e., Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, etc.) to bid on ConnectWise. Instead, I suspect additional private equity firms will give the business a look. Among the names to potentially know: KKR and Bain Capital. But to be clear: That’s just my speculation. And I did not discuss my speculation with Magee when we connected informally on November 8.

1. Got IT Nation News or Gossip to Share?: Please email me the details ([email protected]) and keep checking this blog for multiple daily updates through the end of Friday, November 11.

Note: Blog originally published at 11:25 a.m. ET on November 9, 2022. Updated regularly thereafter.