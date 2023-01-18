5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 18 January 2023
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sip up.
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- ServiceNow Partner Program Update: ServiceNow has announced a major change to its partner program. The company says the new multi-year vision is designed “to support the $500 billion market opportunity” and includes a new Partner Development Fund among other incentives and benefits. The updated ServiceNow Partner Program was announced at the Partner Kickoff event in Las Vegas.
- ServiceNow’s New Channel Chief: Meanwhile, ServiceNow also announced its new channel chief at the same Partner Kickoff event. Erica Volini now serves as the company’s senior vice president for alliances and the channel ecosystem. Volini joined ServiceNow in August of 2021 as senior vice president of global alliances and partner ecosystem go-to-market operations. Before that she served 23 years at Deloitte. Volini is taking over as channel chief from David Parsons, who held the position for more than four years.
- Cyber Security Partnership: Australian managed services provider DysrupIT has expanded its partnership with US-based managed security services provider (MSSP) SolCyber. The partnership will help fortify its cyber security offering, the company said. Additionally, the Brisbane-headquartered MSP was named SolCyber’s primary MSP partner for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
- Frontline Managed Services’ New CFO: St. Louis-based Frontline Managed Services, which provides outsourced services for the legal and accounting markets, has appointed its new chief financial officer. Jeff Calcagno will take the position from David Buergler, who recently transitioned into the role of COO, the company said. Calcagno previously served as CFO at SimiTree Healtcare.
- New Cloud Funding: Axiom Cloud has raised $7.4 million in a Series A funding led by Blue Bear Capital. The cash influx follows a large-scale rollout with major North American grocery chains and cold storage warehouse operators. Axiom says it will use the funding to scale its software, operations, and sales teams to meet accelerating market demand for its refrigeration software. In total, Axiom Cloud has raised approximately $11.6 million since its founding in 2020.
